Crime

Rajasthan: Police seize large cache of illegal explosives, arrest two

Rajsamand News: Police have arrested two accused with a large quantity of illegal explosive material.

Rajsamand

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

illegal-explosives

ChatGPT said: Two arrested with large cache of illegal explosives. Photo: Patrika

Police in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan have seized a large cache of illegal explosives. Police at the Srinathji Temple police station have achieved a major success under the special campaign 'Sudarshan Chakra'. Police have arrested two accused along with a large quantity of illegal explosive material.

The action was carried out by the Srinathji police station team under the direction of SP Mamta Gupta and the supervision of ASP Mahendra Pareek and Nathdwara Deputy Shipra Rajawat.

Station In-charge ASI Sohan Singh said that the police station received information from a source about the transportation of a large quantity of illegal explosive material, after which a blockade was set up at the Trinetra Circle. During the blockade, the police stopped a suspicious closed-body vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle identified himself as Bhagwat Singh (25), a resident of Banda in the Amet police station area, while the person accompanying him was identified as Himmat Singh, a resident of Dhangdas in the Gangapur police station area of Bhilwara district. During the search of the vehicle, a total of 109 cartons of explosive material were found, which included 981 explosive cartridges, 100 TLDs (Trunk Line Delay), 93 detonators fitted with DTH, and approximately 30 feet of safety fuse.

No documents found for transportation

During interrogation, the accused could not produce any valid documents or licenses for the transportation of such a large quantity of explosive material. Police seized the entire explosive material along with the vehicle. The accused, Bhagwat Singh Solanki, a resident of Banda in the Amet police station area, and Himmat Singh Rathore, a resident of Dhangdas in the Gangapur police station area of Bhilwara district, were arrested on the spot. Police have registered a case under the Explosives Act and started an investigation.

Investigation underway: Where did the explosives come from?

Police are now trying to ascertain where this explosive material was brought from and where it was being supplied. The Srinathji police station team that carried out the action included Head Constable Shambhulal, Constable Anil, Constable Malamaram, and driver Shambhusinh.

English News / Crime / Rajasthan: Police seize large cache of illegal explosives, arrest two

