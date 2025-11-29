Rajasthan Horror: Family Catches Couple, Sets Them Ablaze with Petrol

Jaipur: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the Mokham Pura police station area of the capital Jaipur late at night. In a village, the girl's family, angered by a love affair, doused the lover and his girlfriend with petrol and set them on fire. The severely burnt couple is undergoing treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur. The incident has sent shockwaves through the village.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Dudu CO Deepak Khandelwal, Mokham Pura SHO Suresh Gurjar, and Bichun police reached the spot. The police admitted the injured youth and girl to the community health centre in Bichun. From where both were referred to Jaipur in a critical condition.
Mokham Pura Station In-charge Suresh Gurjar stated that the youth and the girl, both residents of the same village, had been in a love affair for a long time. The two often met in the fields. The family had been suspicious of the girl for many days and wanted to catch them red-handed.
He further informed that on Friday night, the girl went to the fields to meet her lover. Meanwhile, the girl's relatives, who had been following her, also reached the spot. There, the family caught the youth and the girl red-handed. Following this, the enraged family members poured petrol on them and set them on fire. After the incident, the girl's family fled the scene. Hearing the screams of the youth and the girl, the villagers reached the spot and doused the flames. By then, both had been severely burnt.
Upon receiving the information, the police also arrived at the scene. Both the injured were taken to Bichun CHC. After initial treatment there, both were referred to Jaipur. According to the police, the lover suffered 60 per cent burns, while the girlfriend suffered 30 per cent burns. Both are undergoing treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital.
