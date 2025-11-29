Rajasthan Horror: Family Catches Couple, Sets Them Ablaze with Petrol

He further informed that on Friday night, the girl went to the fields to meet her lover. Meanwhile, the girl's relatives, who had been following her, also reached the spot. There, the family caught the youth and the girl red-handed. Following this, the enraged family members poured petrol on them and set them on fire. After the incident, the girl's family fled the scene. Hearing the screams of the youth and the girl, the villagers reached the spot and doused the flames. By then, both had been severely burnt.