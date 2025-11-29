Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Crime

Rajasthan Horror: Family Catches Couple, Sets Them Ablaze with Petrol

Rajasthan Crime: In Jaipur’s Maukhamapura police station area, the girl’s family, angered by the relationship, allegedly threw petrol on the couple and set them on fire.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

lover

Jaipur: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the Mokham Pura police station area of the capital Jaipur late at night. In a village, the girl's family, angered by a love affair, doused the lover and his girlfriend with petrol and set them on fire. The severely burnt couple is undergoing treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur. The incident has sent shockwaves through the village.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Dudu CO Deepak Khandelwal, Mokham Pura SHO Suresh Gurjar, and Bichun police reached the spot. The police admitted the injured youth and girl to the community health centre in Bichun. From where both were referred to Jaipur in a critical condition.

Love Affair Was Ongoing For a Long Time

Mokham Pura Station In-charge Suresh Gurjar stated that the youth and the girl, both residents of the same village, had been in a love affair for a long time. The two often met in the fields. The family had been suspicious of the girl for many days and wanted to catch them red-handed.

Girl's Family Caught Them

He further informed that on Friday night, the girl went to the fields to meet her lover. Meanwhile, the girl's relatives, who had been following her, also reached the spot. There, the family caught the youth and the girl red-handed. Following this, the enraged family members poured petrol on them and set them on fire. After the incident, the girl's family fled the scene. Hearing the screams of the youth and the girl, the villagers reached the spot and doused the flames. By then, both had been severely burnt.

Both Injured Referred to Jaipur

Upon receiving the information, the police also arrived at the scene. Both the injured were taken to Bichun CHC. After initial treatment there, both were referred to Jaipur. According to the police, the lover suffered 60 per cent burns, while the girlfriend suffered 30 per cent burns. Both are undergoing treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 03:49 pm

English News / Crime / Rajasthan Horror: Family Catches Couple, Sets Them Ablaze with Petrol

Big News

View All

Crime

Trending

Jaipur: Police raid two houses, detain eight in illegal flesh trade crackdown

Crime

Fifth-grade student commits suicide by hanging, family says he was troubled recently

5वीं के छात्र ने की आत्महत्या (Representative Image: Patrika)
Gariaband

Rajasthan Man Rocky Caught in Terror Module Net, Bought Illegal Weapons

Rocky-Nehra
Crime

Notorious Criminal Jitu Charan Involved in Disha Patani's House Firing Case, Reveals Shocking Details During Interrogation

Jeetu Charan
Crime

Two Fake Call Centres Busted in Jaipur, FBI May Arrive for Interrogation

Jaipur Police
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.