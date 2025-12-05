5 दिसंबर 2025,

शुक्रवार

Crime

Newborn Baby Found in Box in Rajasthan, Ants Crawling on Her Body

A newborn baby girl was found shut inside a cardboard box amidst bushes.

Banswara

Patrika Desk

Dec 05, 2025

Newborn Baby Case

A newborn was found in the bushes. (Photo: Patrika)

Banswara: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the Banswara district of Rajasthan. A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a cardboard box amidst bushes in the village of Bori, Garhi tehsil.

The infant was admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Partapur, from where she was referred to Banswara.

According to information, on Thursday evening, villagers near Hatholiya pond in Bori village heard the cries of a baby.

The villagers searched the surroundings and found a box from which the sound of crying was emanating. Upon opening the box, the villagers discovered a newborn baby girl, covered in blood, with ants crawling on her body.

The villagers immediately informed the 108 ambulance service. The ambulance team arrived shortly and transported the baby to the Sub-District Hospital in Partapur. There, doctors provided initial treatment and admitted her to the NICU ward. However, she was later referred to Banswara.

Police are investigating the matter

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police also reached the spot.

The police are currently investigating the matter. However, the identity of the baby's parents has not yet been established. Dr Vipin Bunkar stated that the newborn baby is currently safe.

However, she has been referred to Banswara for better care, detailed examination, and monitoring. According to doctors, the baby appears to be one to two days old.

