Crime

‘I’ll fulfil Saksham’s dream’: Aanchal, who married her lover’s body, vows to become officer

A shocking incident of marrying a corpse after murdering a lover has come to light in Maharashtra. The lover, Saksham Tate, was murdered by the girl's father and brother due to being from a different caste.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Saksham Aanchal Love Affair Maharashtra caste murder

Saksham Tate and Aanchal (Photo: X/IANS)

In Nanded, Maharashtra, a young man was brutally murdered by his girlfriend's family due to an inter-caste relationship, after which the girl married the deceased. This incident has shaken the entire country. It is alleged that Aanchal Mamiidwar's father and two brothers shot 20-year-old Saksham Tate at close range on the evening of November 27 and then bludgeoned him to death with a large stone.

Relationship Unbroken Even After Death

The very next day after the incident, Saksham's girlfriend Aanchal reached his house. There, in front of the dead body, she applied turmeric and kumkum and married Saksham. She even filled her hair parting with Saksham's blood. Aanchal said, "My father and brothers wanted to separate us. They killed him, but they lost, and my lover won even in death." Saying this, she could not control herself and broke down in tears.

A Three-Year-Old Relationship... A Vow Made

Aanchal and Saksham's relationship was about three years old. They met on Instagram. Gradually, their closeness grew, and Saksham started visiting Aanchal's house more often. Saksham became friends with Aanchal's father and brothers.

Aanchal said, "Today is Saksham's 21st birthday. He always wanted me to become an officer. He used to help me with my studies. Now I will fulfil his dream." She added, "He always used to say that I will never leave you. Now he is no longer in this world, nothing is left for me, but I will not let his dreams remain unfulfilled."

Saksham Tate was shot three times by his girlfriend Aanchal's father and brother, and then his head was bludgeoned with a stone. The police have arrested all the accused, including the father, Gajanan Mamiidwar. Aanchal has decided to spend her life in memory of her lover Saksham, even after his death. She has been staying at Saksham's house since the incident. Aanchal is a first-year BSc student.

Threat from Family, Demand for Security

Aanchal has made very serious allegations. She claims that Saksham's family is in danger from her own family. Aanchal said, "My younger brother is a minor. After coming out of jail, he might do something to Saksham's family as well. Therefore, Saksham's family should be provided with immediate police protection."

Aanchal also demanded that those who murdered Saksham should be given the death penalty. According to the police, Aanchal's father, brother, and the deceased Saksham already have criminal cases registered against them. Currently, the police are investigating the matter after arresting all the accused.

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 02:21 pm

Crime / 'I'll fulfil Saksham's dream': Aanchal, who married her lover's body, vows to become officer

