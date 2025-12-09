JDA Demolishes Three Illegal Colonies on 21 Bighas in Jaipur, Action Also Taken in Eco-Zone

Three illegal colonies demolished (Photo: Patrika)
JDA Big Action: Jaipur: The JDA Enforcement Branch took significant action on Monday, demolishing three illegal colonies being rapidly developed in the city. These colonies were being constructed on a total of 21 bighas of agricultural land without the necessary approvals.
According to officials, some parts of these areas fall within ecological zones where construction is strictly prohibited. A heavy police force was deployed at the site during the operation to prevent any potential opposition or obstruction.
Deputy Inspector General (JDA) Rahul Kotoki stated that an illegal colony named ‘Vishnudham’ was being developed on 15 bighas of land in the Vijaypura area, located on Agra Road. The coloniser had begun plotting and carving out roads, and preparations for sale were underway.
Additionally, construction work for an illegal colony was found on three bighas of land in Gram Machwa, Kalwar Road. Similarly, another colony was being developed on three bighas of agricultural land in Gram Pachar without any permission.
The JDA team completely demolished the road networks, plot boundaries, levelling work, temporary structures, and other illegal development activities at all three locations using machinery. Officials reported that complaints regarding the creation of illegal colonies in these areas had been received recently. Driven by profit, many colonisers had started converting agricultural land into plots for sale, posing a significant risk of haphazard development and a lack of basic amenities in the future.
The JDA has warned that strict action will continue against those developing illegal colonies without approval. Citizens are also urged to verify the legality of any plot before purchasing it.
