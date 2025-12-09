Indigo Flight Cancellations: Crisis Continues in Jaipur, Fares Surge Fivefold, Passengers Forced to Travel by Trains, buses

- No bookings were available in any class on the Aravali Express, Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast, and Jaipur-Bandra Terminus trains from Jaipur to Mumbai. All were in a 'no-room' status.

- The situation was similar for the Galtadham Superfast, Yoga Express, Ashram Express, and Mandore Express going to Delhi. Limited bookings were available in the sleeper class of the Sainik Express, with long waiting lists.

- 'No-regret' status was shown for the Mysore Express going to Hyderabad.

- For Chennai, the Jaipur-Coimbatore Express, for Ahmedabad, the Jaipur-Asarwa Superfast, Porbandar Express, Ashram Express, and Yoga Express were also in a 'no-room' status.

- On trains running from Jaipur to Surat, the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast, and on many other routes, seats were unavailable not only in sleeper and AC coaches but also in the Tatkal quota.