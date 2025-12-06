6 दिसंबर 2025,

शनिवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Chaos in Jaipur from Morning to Night, Schedules Disrupted in Jodhpur and Udaipur, Over 60 Flights Cancelled

Indigo Airlines' technical issues and crew shortages led to chaos at Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur airports for the third consecutive day. Over 60 flights were cancelled, leaving 10,000 passengers stranded in Jaipur. Several routes experienced delays of 13-14 hours.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Indigo Flight Cancellation

Indigo Airlines' technical issues (Image: Patrika)

The problems plaguing IndiGo Airlines continued for the third day, causing chaos at Jaipur Airport from morning till night. More than 60 flights were cancelled at Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur airports on Friday.

IndiGo did not reschedule flights for Saturday-Sunday and bookings were made for Monday. However, passengers are uncertain whether flights will operate on Monday as well. This was the situation at these airports…

Jaipur Airport: Approximately 10,000 passengers were stranded here. Out of 90 flights, 45 were cancelled and 45 arrived late. Flights between Jaipur and several cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Pune experienced delays of 13 to 14 hours. Due to this situation, many people travelled by train and bus.

Jodhpur Airport: Eight IndiGo Airlines flights were cancelled here. On Friday, flights only arrived from Ahmedabad, Indore, and Jaipur. Passengers allege that the company did not provide prior notice, forcing them to cancel several important programmes.

Udaipur Airport: Ten flights were cancelled here, and there was uncertainty throughout the day regarding the rescheduling of Thursday's cancelled flights. Meanwhile, the airline stated that cancellations and rescheduling for bookings between December 5 and December 15 would be completely free of charge. A total of three flights operated on Friday. Two IndiGo flights to Jaipur departed on time.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 10:28 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Chaos in Jaipur from Morning to Night, Schedules Disrupted in Jodhpur and Udaipur, Over 60 Flights Cancelled

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Weather: Double cold attack lays icy sheet on fields, seven cities under 5°C

Jaipur

Jaipur Airport: Suspected ‘Spy Device’ Found, Team Sent to Delhi for Investigation

jaipur-airport-security
Crime

Udaipur Cash Scandal: Roadways bus hauls Rs 92 lakh; police seize one bag, conductor takes other home

Udaipur Cash Scandal
News Bulletin

Jaipur Northern Ring Road: 99km, 6-lane route to pass through 150 villages

ring-road
Jaipur

Aspiring lawyer Paras, set to marry on 17 March, killed by speeding Thar driven by woman cricketer

Jaipur Road Accident
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.