IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Chaos in Jaipur from Morning to Night, Schedules Disrupted in Jodhpur and Udaipur, Over 60 Flights Cancelled

Indigo Airlines' technical issues (Image: Patrika)
The problems plaguing IndiGo Airlines continued for the third day, causing chaos at Jaipur Airport from morning till night. More than 60 flights were cancelled at Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur airports on Friday.
IndiGo did not reschedule flights for Saturday-Sunday and bookings were made for Monday. However, passengers are uncertain whether flights will operate on Monday as well. This was the situation at these airports…
Jaipur Airport: Approximately 10,000 passengers were stranded here. Out of 90 flights, 45 were cancelled and 45 arrived late. Flights between Jaipur and several cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Pune experienced delays of 13 to 14 hours. Due to this situation, many people travelled by train and bus.
Jodhpur Airport: Eight IndiGo Airlines flights were cancelled here. On Friday, flights only arrived from Ahmedabad, Indore, and Jaipur. Passengers allege that the company did not provide prior notice, forcing them to cancel several important programmes.
Udaipur Airport: Ten flights were cancelled here, and there was uncertainty throughout the day regarding the rescheduling of Thursday's cancelled flights. Meanwhile, the airline stated that cancellations and rescheduling for bookings between December 5 and December 15 would be completely free of charge. A total of three flights operated on Friday. Two IndiGo flights to Jaipur departed on time.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending