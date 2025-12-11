Rajasthan: Nagaur, Fatehpur Coldest; Weather to Change in 24 Hours

Schoolgirls basking in the sun. Photo: Patrika
Weather Update: According to data from the Meteorological Department, Nagaur and Fatehpur in Rajasthan were the coldest cities in the last 24 hours. A new forecast from the Meteorological Department predicts a sudden change in Rajasthan's weather within 24 hours. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre stated that a Western Disturbance will become active in North India from Friday, December 12. This will weaken the northerly winds reaching Rajasthan, and some areas may also experience cloud cover. This is expected to cause a temperature increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists believe that relief from this severe cold is unlikely on Thursday and Friday as well.
Wednesday morning saw severe cold due to the effect of cold winds, although there was bright sunshine in the afternoon. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the minimum temperature in more than 10 cities in the state was recorded in single digits. These cities experienced biting cold in the mornings and evenings. The Shekhawati region experienced a mild effect of cold waves. Temperatures also dropped in Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, and some other cities.
According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the lowest minimum temperatures recorded were: Nagaur at 3.3, Fatehpur at 3.4, Sikar at 5, Jalore at 5.9, Dausa at 5.7, Lunkaransar at 5.1, Churu at 6.3, Sirohi at 6.8, Karauli at 6.6, Alwar at 6.5, Vanasthali at 6.8, Jhunjhunu at 7.4, Pali at 8.6, Anta Baran at 8, Dabok at 8.8, Ajmer at 8.7, Pilani at 8, Bhilwara at 8.4, and Jaipur at 10.8 degrees Celsius.
The weather in Jaipur has been cold since this morning. At 7 AM, the temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for Jaipur today is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 11 degrees Celsius.
