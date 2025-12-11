11 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Nagaur, Fatehpur Coldest; Weather to Change in 24 Hours

Weather Update: According to data from the Meteorological Department, Nagaur and Fatehpur in Rajasthan were the coldest cities in the last 24 hours. As per the new forecast by the Meteorological Department, the weather in Rajasthan will change suddenly within 24 hours.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Rajasthan Nagaur and Fatehpur are coldest places meteorological department new update weather will change in next 24 hours

Schoolgirls basking in the sun. Photo: Patrika

Weather Update: According to data from the Meteorological Department, Nagaur and Fatehpur in Rajasthan were the coldest cities in the last 24 hours. A new forecast from the Meteorological Department predicts a sudden change in Rajasthan's weather within 24 hours. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre stated that a Western Disturbance will become active in North India from Friday, December 12. This will weaken the northerly winds reaching Rajasthan, and some areas may also experience cloud cover. This is expected to cause a temperature increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists believe that relief from this severe cold is unlikely on Thursday and Friday as well.

Minimum temperature recorded in single digits in over 10 cities

Wednesday morning saw severe cold due to the effect of cold winds, although there was bright sunshine in the afternoon. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the minimum temperature in more than 10 cities in the state was recorded in single digits. These cities experienced biting cold in the mornings and evenings. The Shekhawati region experienced a mild effect of cold waves. Temperatures also dropped in Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, and some other cities.

Temperature in Rajasthan: Know the readings

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the lowest minimum temperatures recorded were: Nagaur at 3.3, Fatehpur at 3.4, Sikar at 5, Jalore at 5.9, Dausa at 5.7, Lunkaransar at 5.1, Churu at 6.3, Sirohi at 6.8, Karauli at 6.6, Alwar at 6.5, Vanasthali at 6.8, Jhunjhunu at 7.4, Pali at 8.6, Anta Baran at 8, Dabok at 8.8, Ajmer at 8.7, Pilani at 8, Bhilwara at 8.4, and Jaipur at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur's temperature recorded at 13 degrees Celsius this morning

The weather in Jaipur has been cold since this morning. At 7 AM, the temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for Jaipur today is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 11 degrees Celsius.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 08:41 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Nagaur, Fatehpur Coldest; Weather to Change in 24 Hours

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Prem Chopra's Heart Valve Replaced in Jaipur using Non-Surgical TAVI

Prem Chopra, Prem Chopra operation, Prem Chopra heart valve, Dr. Ravindra Singh Rao, Actor Prem Chopra, Actor Prem Chopra News, Jaipur News, Rajasthan News
Jaipur

Indigo Flight Cancellations: Crisis Continues in Jaipur, Fares Surge Fivefold, Passengers Forced to Travel by Trains, buses

Indigo Flight Cancellation
Jaipur

JDA Demolishes Three Illegal Colonies on 21 Bighas in Jaipur, Action Also Taken in Eco-Zone

JDA Big Action
Jaipur

IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Chaos in Jaipur from Morning to Night, Schedules Disrupted in Jodhpur and Udaipur, Over 60 Flights Cancelled

Indigo Flight Cancellation
Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: Double cold attack lays icy sheet on fields, seven cities under 5°C

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.