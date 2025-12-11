Rajasthan: Nagaur, Fatehpur Coldest; Weather to Change in 24 Hours

Weather Update: According to data from the Meteorological Department, Nagaur and Fatehpur in Rajasthan were the coldest cities in the last 24 hours. A new forecast from the Meteorological Department predicts a sudden change in Rajasthan's weather within 24 hours. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre stated that a Western Disturbance will become active in North India from Friday, December 12. This will weaken the northerly winds reaching Rajasthan, and some areas may also experience cloud cover. This is expected to cause a temperature increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists believe that relief from this severe cold is unlikely on Thursday and Friday as well.