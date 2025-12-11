Another Rajasthan BLO found hanging in suspected suicide

According to the police, BLO Vijay Kumar Gurjar had left home at 8 PM on Wednesday and did not return late at night. His family searched for him throughout the night but could not find him. Villagers saw the body hanging from a tree in a field at 6 AM. Upon receiving the information, the family also reached the spot. The body was taken down after the police arrived. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Kotputli.