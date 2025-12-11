11 December 2025,

Thursday

Jaipur

Another Rajasthan BLO found hanging in suspected suicide

The latest incident is from the Pragpura police station area of Kotputli-Behror district.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

BLO-Vijay-Kumar-Gurjar

Jaipur News: Another case of BLO suicide has come to light in Rajasthan. The latest incident is from Pragpura police station area of Kotputli-Behror district. BLO Vijay Kumar Gurjar committed suicide here. The body of the 42-year-old BLO was found hanging from a neem tree on Thursday morning. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the area. Acting on the information of the villagers, the police reached the spot, took down the body, and sent it to the district hospital.

According to the police, BLO Vijay Kumar Gurjar had left home at 8 PM on Wednesday and did not return late at night. His family searched for him throughout the night but could not find him. Villagers saw the body hanging from a tree in a field at 6 AM. Upon receiving the information, the family also reached the spot. The body was taken down after the police arrived. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Kotputli.

Upon receiving the news of the BLO's death, Ramavatar Meena, Tehsildar Ramdhan Gurjar, and other police officers reached the hospital. The police have sent the body for post-mortem. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the entire matter. The deceased has a 17-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter. The family is in deep grief after Vijay's death.

Family Alleges, SDM Denies

Meanwhile, the family claims that Vijay was under depression due to his work. They have also accused the SDM of harassment. On the other hand, SDM Ramavatar Meena has denied the allegations, stating that Vijay's special intensive revision (SIR) programme was completed on December 4. He was not under any pressure and had never been issued any notice.

Three Cases Came to Light Last Month

1. BLO Mukesh Chand Jangid, engaged in the special intensive revision (SIR) programme, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Bindayaka railway crossing in Jaipur on November 16. A suicide note was also found with him, in which he had accused officials of harassment and constant work pressure.

2. In Sawai Madhopur, BLO Hariom Bairwa died of a heart attack on November 19. The family alleged that the SDM and Tehsildar were constantly pressuring him regarding work. Hariom had received a call from the Tehsildar just 5 minutes before his health deteriorated, after which he died of a heart attack.

3. In Dholpur district, BLO Anuj Garg died under suspicious circumstances on November 30. The family alleged that Anuj was under mental stress due to the heavy workload. His death occurred due to a sudden deterioration in his health.

