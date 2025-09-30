Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhind

Five Dead in Horrific Road Accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

The accident is reported to have occurred near Tedhi Pulia in the Bhind police station area.

less than 1 minute read

Bhind

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

MP Road Accident in Bhind district five death on the spot

MP Road Accident: Five people died in a horrific road accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred due to a speeding container. The container, losing control due to high speed, collided with two motorcyclists, resulting in the on-the-spot death of all five people riding the two bikes.

The accident is reported to have occurred near Tedhi Pulia in the Bhind police station area at 11:45 AM on Tuesday. Upon receiving news of the horrific accident, local police rushed to the spot. Among the deceased is Bhola, a diver from Bhind city, and the other has been identified as Sudhir Kumar. The identities of two women and a child riding the bikes have not yet been ascertained.

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 02:48 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhind / Five Dead in Horrific Road Accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

Bhind

Madhya Pradesh

News Bulletin
