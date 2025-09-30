Five Dead in Horrific Road Accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

MP Road Accident: Five people died in a horrific road accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred due to a speeding container. The container, losing control due to high speed, collided with two motorcyclists, resulting in the on-the-spot death of all five people riding the two bikes.
The accident is reported to have occurred near Tedhi Pulia in the Bhind police station area at 11:45 AM on Tuesday. Upon receiving news of the horrific accident, local police rushed to the spot. Among the deceased is Bhola, a diver from Bhind city, and the other has been identified as Sudhir Kumar. The identities of two women and a child riding the bikes have not yet been ascertained.
Bhind
Madhya Pradesh
