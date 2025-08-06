'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule Extended to Another District in MP

No helmet, no petrol rule: After Bhopal and Indore, Bhind district now also denies petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets. Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava has issued a strict order to this effect. This decision has been taken in view of the steadily increasing number of road accidents and resulting fatalities.
The order issued by the Collector states that an increase in road accidents has been observed in recent years. Deaths among two-wheeler riders are particularly high due to a lack of helmet usage. Keeping this in mind, the district administration has decided to implement this restriction.
The order also states: ‘Since this order is of significant importance to the general public and is addressed to all petrol pump operators in the district, and dissemination of information is not feasible, it is passed unilaterally under Section 163(2) of the Indian Citizen Protection Code 2023. Any person may submit their objections/applications in this regard to the court of the Collector and District Magistrate, Bhind, under Section 163(5) of the Indian Citizen Protection Code 2023.
The above restriction will not apply in medical emergencies or other emergencies. This restriction will be in addition to any other rules/orders.’