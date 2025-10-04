7-day ultimatum: Over 100 houses near fort face bulldozer action

Over 100 houses near fort face bulldozer action
Bulldozer Action: More than 100 houses that have been settled along the wall of Datia fort for years are now in danger. On Friday, SDM Santosh Tiwari reached the said populated area with administrative staff and gave a clear warning to the residents that if the houses are not vacated within 7 days, bulldozers will be used.
This population living along the wall is constantly in danger to life and property. The wall, which has become dilapidated with rain and time, can collapse at any moment. Keeping this in mind, the municipality had issued notices three months ago. Now, with the approval of the government, plots have been given to these families in Gram Chitwan. Not only this, the first installment of the amount under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has also been deposited in the accounts of the families being displaced.
A ring road project is proposed to be constructed through the area where these houses are built. The work on the ring road will begin as soon as the houses are vacated, which will improve the city's traffic system and reduce the pressure of heavy vehicles on the main roads. This entire matter is not just about vacating houses, but also about the challenge of memories connected to generations and new beginnings. On one hand, there is the path of development, and on the other, the pain of displacement.
The administration also faces difficulties. On one hand, there is the safety of the people and the plan for the city's development, and on the other hand, the displacement of these families. SDM Santosh Tiwari said that the administration wants to settle everyone in a safe place. Help is being provided by the government, but it is necessary to vacate the houses within the stipulated time. A lot of time has already been given.
The affected families say that it is not easy to leave their homes suddenly. The elders say that they have been living in this area for generations and their roots are here. One woman said emotionally, "We understand there is danger, but it will take time to build a new house. Where will we go until then?" Some people also say that it is not possible to build a complete house with the installment received, and they need more time to make arrangements for living.