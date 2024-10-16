scriptFootpaths cleared of encroachments, a sigh of relief | Latest News | Patrika News
Footpaths cleared of encroachments, a sigh of relief

After the anti-encroachment campaign by Patrika, Datia Municipality has taken action.

DatiaOct 16, 2024 / 08:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Datia: After the continuous anti-encroachment campaign “Encroachment-free Market” by Patrika. Datia Municipality has started an anti-encroachment drive. The campaign, which started on Tuesday, removed shops from footpaths near the bus stand and Bam-Bam Mahadev Marg between 10 am and 2 pm.

Patrika had published a series of reports on this issue from October 1 to 5.

On October 1, the newspaper published a report titled “Shopkeepers encroached upon roads, reducing them to 10-15 feet, causing jams throughout the day”.
On October 2, a report titled “Four-year-old footpath encroachments identified 18 times, but never removed” was published.

On October 3, a report titled “Citizens demand removal of encroachments from footpaths, arrangement for parking” was published.
On October 5, a talk show was organized where citizens openly expressed their views. The report was titled “Continuous campaign needed to remove encroachments from markets, parking arrangements should be made”.

The municipal administration, along with its team, launched an anti-encroachment drive in the market. On the first day, shops were removed from footpaths near the bus stand, Bam-Bam Mahadev Marg, and the municipal office. The seized goods were taken to the municipal office. The drive will continue on Wednesday in the areas of Tigelia, Town Hall, and Kila Chowk. Earlier, the municipal administration had issued notices to encroachers and warned them.
Nagendra Singh Gurjar, the Chief Municipal Officer of Datia, said that the campaign was launched to rid the city of traffic congestion. All footpath encroachments will be completely removed. Considering the upcoming Diwali festival, the administration is taking action keeping in mind the large number of people expected to visit the markets.

