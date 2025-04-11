Varanasi: PM Modi addresses crowd in Bhojpuri

Information on Rape Case Upon arriving in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought detailed information about the recent criminal rape incident in the city from the Varanasi Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and District Magistrate. He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Upon arriving in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought detailed information about the recent criminal rape incident in the city from the Varanasi Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and District Magistrate. He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

PM Modi Inaugurates 44 Development Projects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the event venue in his parliamentary constituency. This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to Varanasi after the completion of 8 years of the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government. On this occasion, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 44 development projects worth ₹3884.18 crore.

Ayushman Cards Distributed to Senior Citizens Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over Ayushman cards to three senior citizens above the age of 70, three Geographical Indication (GI) certificates and transferred a bonus of ₹106 crore to the state’s dairy farmers associated with Banas Dairy (Amul).

PM Modi Addresses in Bhojpuri Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address in Bhojpuri. He said, “Hamre pariwaar ke logan ke hamaar pranam. Aap sab log ihwaan hame apan aashivaad del, hum is prem ke karjadaar hain. Kashi hamaar hau, hum Kashi ke hain.” (Our greetings to our family members. You all have given us your blessings here, we are indebted for this love. Kashi is ours, we are of Kashi.)

Development in Varanasi has Gained Momentum in 10 Years: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that development in Varanasi has gained new momentum in the last 10 years. Kashi is now at the centre of the economic map of Purvanchal. The inauguration of these projects, including numerous infrastructure projects to improve connectivity, piped water to every home, expansion of education, healthcare, and sports facilities, and the commitment to providing better facilities to every sector, every family, and every young person, will bring ease and convenience and will prove to be a milestone towards a ‘developed Purvanchal’.

Targets Dynastic Politics Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our mantra for serving the nation is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, development for all). Those who conspire only to seize power and remain in power work with the mantra of ‘Parivaar ka Saath, Parivaar ka Vikas’ (Family’s togetherness, family’s development).