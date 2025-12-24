Thackeray Brothers Forge Alliance to Defeat BJP, Raj Vows ‘Mumbai’s Mayor Will Be Marathi’

It is reported that MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) may contest elections together in seven major municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. This alliance has completely altered the electoral landscape of the municipal corporations. While the BJP is advancing with development and Hindutva as its platform, the Thackeray brothers are preparing to approach voters with the issues of 'Marathi identity' and 'Son of the soil'. The upcoming elections on January 15 will decide who will hold the reins of Mumbai and other major cities in Maharashtra.