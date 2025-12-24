Thackeray Brothers Forge Alliance to Defeat BJP, Raj Vows ‘Mumbai’s Mayor Will Be Marathi’

(Photo: IANS)
The 'Thackeray brand' uniting in Maharashtra's politics, which Shiv Sena and MNS workers have been waiting for decades, has become a reality today. On Wednesday, during a joint press conference at the Blue Sea Hotel in Worli, Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray joined hands and announced an alliance for the upcoming municipal elections.
Before the formal announcement of the alliance, Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, along with their entire families – Rashmi Thackeray, Sharmila Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Amit Thackeray – visited Shivaji Park in Dadar. There, they paid homage at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and sought his blessings. They then proceeded to the press conference venue in the same car.
Addressing the press conference, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray stated that they were formally announcing the alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. He recalled an interview where he had said that Maharashtra is bigger than any dispute or fight, and that this unity began from there. He declined to provide any specific numbers regarding seat-sharing for now.
Refusing to disclose the number of seats, Raj Thackeray sarcastically remarked that a "candidate-picking team" is active in the state, and therefore, information about candidates' names and nominations will be provided at the appropriate time. He took a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that Mumbai's Mayor will be Marathi and will belong to them.
However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "In politics, number sharing is a business. Here, there is no business between brothers. This is family... We have urged Congress many times to come together, stating that if we want to defeat the BJP, we should contest elections together."
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray directly attacked the BJP, accusing them of wanting to "dismantle Mumbai." Countering the BJP's slogan 'Bantege toh Katenge' (If divided, they will be cut), Uddhav urged the Marathi populace to remain vigilant. Making an emotional appeal to the Marathi community, he warned that any further mistakes could lead to the loss of everything, and that it is time to ensure Marathi identity and heritage are never weakened.
Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray further stated, "If Marathi parties continue to fight amongst themselves, it will be an insult to the martyrs of United Maharashtra. Therefore, we have come together for our duties. Now, anyone who looks at Mumbai and Maharashtra with ill intentions will face political annihilation."
It is reported that MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) may contest elections together in seven major municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. This alliance has completely altered the electoral landscape of the municipal corporations. While the BJP is advancing with development and Hindutva as its platform, the Thackeray brothers are preparing to approach voters with the issues of 'Marathi identity' and 'Son of the soil'. The upcoming elections on January 15 will decide who will hold the reins of Mumbai and other major cities in Maharashtra.
