Maharashtra: 16 Injured, Including Newly Elected NCP Women Corporators, in Mishap During Victory Celebration

Pune Jejuri fire (Image: Patrika)
Celebrations that began in Jejuri, Pune district of Maharashtra after the counting of votes turned into mourning when a tragic accident occurred at Khandoba Gad, plunging the joyous atmosphere of the Nagar Parishad election results into screams. On Sunday afternoon around 3 PM, workers celebrating their victory in the Khandoba temple premises were engulfed in a fierce fire. At least 16 people, including two newly elected women corporators from the Nationalist Congress (NCP), were severely burnt in this incident.
According to information, after the counting was completed at Malhar Natyagruh, the victorious candidates and supporters of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction had arrived at the temple to pay their respects to Lord Khandoba. As per tradition, devotees and workers were celebrating their victory by throwing 'Bhandara' (turmeric powder). It was during this time that the Bhandara suddenly caught fire and exploded into a ball of flames.
Initial information suggests that some highly flammable chemical components were mixed in the powder, causing it to ignite in an instant. According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the explosion caused panic among the people in the vicinity, and within seconds, the entire area was engulfed in smoke and fire.
Among the 16 people injured in the accident are two newly elected women corporators, several women, and youths. The injured were immediately admitted to government and private hospitals in Jejuri. Due to the critical condition of some of the injured, preparations are being made to shift them to larger hospitals in Pune for further treatment.
The police have also reached the spot and started an investigation, collecting samples of the Bhandara that caused the accident.
