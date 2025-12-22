Maharashtra: 16 Injured, Including Newly Elected NCP Women Corporators, in Mishap During Victory Celebration

According to information, after the counting was completed at Malhar Natyagruh, the victorious candidates and supporters of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction had arrived at the temple to pay their respects to Lord Khandoba. As per tradition, devotees and workers were celebrating their victory by throwing 'Bhandara' (turmeric powder). It was during this time that the Bhandara suddenly caught fire and exploded into a ball of flames.