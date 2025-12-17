Firing at BJP office in Shinde’s stronghold, guard injured, candidate safe

This sensational incident occurred around 12:15 AM in Ambernath West, Thane district, considered the stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pawan Walekar is the BJP candidate for the upcoming Ambernath Municipal Council elections scheduled for December 20. His public relations office, located in the Shankar Mandir complex, was targeted in this attack. Pawan Walekar was present in the office with his workers at the time. Suddenly, two masked assailants on a motorcycle fired 4 to 6 rounds at the office and fled.