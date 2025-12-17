17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Mumbai

Firing at BJP office in Shinde’s stronghold, guard injured, candidate safe

In Thane district, considered the stronghold of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a major incident has occurred just before the local body elections. In the Ambernath area, unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire at the office of a BJP candidate.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Maharashtra Politics Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde (Photo: IANS)

Panic erupted in the Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district when some unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire at the public relations office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pawan Walekar (BJP Pawan Walekar Attack). A security guard deployed at the office was injured in this attack and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Assailants Arrived in the Cover of Darkness

This sensational incident occurred around 12:15 AM in Ambernath West, Thane district, considered the stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pawan Walekar is the BJP candidate for the upcoming Ambernath Municipal Council elections scheduled for December 20. His public relations office, located in the Shankar Mandir complex, was targeted in this attack. Pawan Walekar was present in the office with his workers at the time. Suddenly, two masked assailants on a motorcycle fired 4 to 6 rounds at the office and fled.

Incident Captured on CCTV

Hearing the gunshots, the office security guard rushed out, at which point the assailants also fired at him, injuring his finger. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the office. This firing incident, which occurred before the local body elections, has created an atmosphere of fear in the city.

Attack Before CM Fadnavis's Rally

Coincidentally, this attack occurred just hours before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was scheduled to address a major election rally in Ambernath on Wednesday evening. The firing, which took place a few hours before the Chief Minister's arrival, has raised serious questions about law and order. However, the police have cordoned off the entire area and increased security.

BJP Stages Protest

Immediately after the incident, a large number of BJP workers arrived at the Ambernath police station and began a sit-in protest, demanding the arrest of the assailants. Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar alleged that the police were informed about the suspects but failed to act in time.

It is being reported that BJP candidate Pawan Walekar is a strong contender for the post of Nagra Adhyaksh (President) in the Ambernath Municipal Council elections.

A senior police official stated that several teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The assailants are being identified based on CCTV footage. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 02:22 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Firing at BJP office in Shinde's stronghold, guard injured, candidate safe

