10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Priyanka Gandhi Defends Brother Against BJP Attack, Names PM Modi in Fiery Statement

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said, "PM Narendra Modi spends about half of his working hours outside the country."

Dec 10, 2025

The winter session of Parliament is underway. Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will attend an event of Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin from December 15 to 20. The BJP has attacked the Congress leader for going abroad in the middle of the session. The BJP has called Gandhi a 'leader of tourism' and accused him of neglecting his duties due to constant foreign trips. Meanwhile, the Congress has retaliated by citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits.

What did Priyanka say?

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has given a strong reply to the BJP's attacks. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends about half of his working time outside the country. Why are questions being raised about the opposition leader's visit?

Gaurav Gogoi also defended Rahul

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no answers to Rahul Gandhi's questions related to electoral irregularities. Therefore, they are defaming him.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Nana Patole said that Rahul Gandhi will tell everyone why he is going to Germany. The BJP wants Rahul Gandhi to leave India because they are afraid of him.

What did the BJP say?

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted Rahul Gandhi over his foreign tour. He said that the Congress MP has once again proved that LOP means 'Leader of Pakistan' and 'Leader of Party'.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi is an unserious politician. People are busy with work, and he is always on holiday. Recently, during the Bihar elections, he was on a jungle safari. This makes his priorities clear. It is unknown why he is going to Germany, but it might be just to spew venom against India. Rahul Gandhi is going abroad once again to holiday and defame India.

