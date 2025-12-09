9 दिसंबर 2025,

मंगलवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Parliament Winter Session: Shah–Kharge clash, Congress demands PM apology

Parliament Winter Session: On Tuesday, a debate was witnessed between Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 09, 2025

winter session,special intensive revision,

Amit Shah and Mallikarjun Kharge during their exchange (Photo: IANS)

Parliament Winter Session: On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha held a special discussion on Vande Mataram. During the session, a heated exchange broke out between Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Shah alleged that the Congress had “split Vande Mataram into two parts,” which later led to division. Kharge opposed the remark and began to respond sharply.

After this, as Mallikarjun Kharge continued to speak, Shah said, 'Kharge Sahab, your turn will also come.' He said, "Please speak at your own time." Following this, the Chairman said, "Kharge ji, you will get an opportunity, but for now, let the Home Minister speak."

Policy of Appeasement Began

Addressing the House, Amit Shah said that the policy of appeasement began with splitting Vande Mataram. Had that not happened, the country would not have been divided, he argued. During his speech, the Home Minister also referred to the Emergency and targeted the Congress, which led to an uproar from opposition leaders who objected to his remarks. Shah added, “Those who wanted to sing Vande Mataram were jailed by Indira Gandhi.”

Modi-Kharge Should Apologise to the Country

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said during the discussion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the country. He said that the Prime Minister is insulting those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and those great personalities who have been to jail. "You are not followers of the Constitution. You ask us what you have done?"

He added, "Prime Minister Modi does not miss any opportunity to insult Jawaharlal Nehru, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah does the same."

'BJP Should Read History'

In the House, Congress President Kharge said that he had heard Prime Minister Modi's speech. While accusing Nehru, he said: "In 1937, under Nehru's leadership, the Congress party had removed important verses from the original 'Vande Mataram' song. Today, BJP people are saying such things. But when the elders of BJP, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, were running a government with the Muslim League in Bengal, where was your patriotism then? BJP should read its own history."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Parliament winter session

Published on:

09 Dec 2025 04:04 pm

English News / National News / Parliament Winter Session: Shah–Kharge clash, Congress demands PM apology

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Parliament winter session

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.