Parliament Winter Session: Shah–Kharge clash, Congress demands PM apology

Amit Shah and Mallikarjun Kharge during their exchange (Photo: IANS)
Parliament Winter Session: On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha held a special discussion on Vande Mataram. During the session, a heated exchange broke out between Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Shah alleged that the Congress had “split Vande Mataram into two parts,” which later led to division. Kharge opposed the remark and began to respond sharply.
After this, as Mallikarjun Kharge continued to speak, Shah said, 'Kharge Sahab, your turn will also come.' He said, "Please speak at your own time." Following this, the Chairman said, "Kharge ji, you will get an opportunity, but for now, let the Home Minister speak."
Addressing the House, Amit Shah said that the policy of appeasement began with splitting Vande Mataram. Had that not happened, the country would not have been divided, he argued. During his speech, the Home Minister also referred to the Emergency and targeted the Congress, which led to an uproar from opposition leaders who objected to his remarks. Shah added, “Those who wanted to sing Vande Mataram were jailed by Indira Gandhi.”
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said during the discussion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the country. He said that the Prime Minister is insulting those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and those great personalities who have been to jail. "You are not followers of the Constitution. You ask us what you have done?"
He added, "Prime Minister Modi does not miss any opportunity to insult Jawaharlal Nehru, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah does the same."
In the House, Congress President Kharge said that he had heard Prime Minister Modi's speech. While accusing Nehru, he said: "In 1937, under Nehru's leadership, the Congress party had removed important verses from the original 'Vande Mataram' song. Today, BJP people are saying such things. But when the elders of BJP, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, were running a government with the Muslim League in Bengal, where was your patriotism then? BJP should read its own history."
