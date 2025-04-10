scriptUP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

UP Weather: Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience a change in weather conditions. Strong winds, heat waves, and thunderstorms with rain are likely in western and eastern UP. Temperatures in several districts are forecast to reach 40-50 degrees Celsius.

MoradabadApr 10, 2025 / 08:40 am

Patrika Desk

Weather takes a U-turn in Uttar Pradesh rain alert in many districts

यूपी में मौसम का यूटर्न, कई जिलों में बादल-बारिश का अलर्ट

UP Weather News: The weather pattern in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh may change. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that these areas may experience cloudy conditions with light rain in some places. During this time, strong winds with speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour are likely. A heatwave alert has also been issued for some districts.

Temperature Change Forecast

According to the UP Meteorological Department, there will be no significant change in the maximum temperature in the next 48 hours. However, a drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius in temperature may be recorded within the next three days. Meanwhile, no significant change is expected in the minimum temperature during the next five days. Dusty winds are also expected from Thursday evening. On Thursday, strong winds with speeds of 30 to 35 km per hour may occur in some districts of western UP.

Heatwave Alert for These Districts

On Thursday, there is a possibility of a heatwave in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.
In addition, temperatures between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius are possible in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti and Kushinagar, among other districts.

Possibility of Rain with Thunder and Lightning

There is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Siddharthnagar and surrounding areas. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in these districts on 10 and 11 April.

Weather to Remain Changeable Until 13 April

On 10 April, rain and thunderstorms are possible at some places in both parts of the state.

On 11 April, light rain and thunderstorms are likely in western UP, while rain is possible in some places in eastern UP.
On 12 April, cloudy conditions, rain and strong winds are likely in both eastern and western UP.

On 13 April, the weather will be clear in western UP, but light rain and strong winds are likely in eastern UP.

News / UP News / UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

Special

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

in 4 hours

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

in 4 hours

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

UP News

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

in 4 hours

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

UP News

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

in 4 hours

Latest UP News

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

UP News

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

in 4 hours

Prayagraj Tragedy: Truck Kills Father and Three Children Sleeping Outside Hut

News Bulletin

Prayagraj Tragedy: Truck Kills Father and Three Children Sleeping Outside Hut

13 hours ago

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

Education News

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

13 hours ago

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

UP News

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.