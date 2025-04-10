UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

Temperature Change Forecast According to the UP Meteorological Department, there will be no significant change in the maximum temperature in the next 48 hours. However, a drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius in temperature may be recorded within the next three days. Meanwhile, no significant change is expected in the minimum temperature during the next five days. Dusty winds are also expected from Thursday evening. On Thursday, strong winds with speeds of 30 to 35 km per hour may occur in some districts of western UP.

Heatwave Alert for These Districts On Thursday, there is a possibility of a heatwave in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.

In addition, temperatures between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius are possible in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti and Kushinagar, among other districts.

Possibility of Rain with Thunder and Lightning There is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Siddharthnagar and surrounding areas. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in these districts on 10 and 11 April.

Weather to Remain Changeable Until 13 April On 10 April, rain and thunderstorms are possible at some places in both parts of the state. On 11 April, light rain and thunderstorms are likely in western UP, while rain is possible in some places in eastern UP.

On 12 April, cloudy conditions, rain and strong winds are likely in both eastern and western UP. On 13 April, the weather will be clear in western UP, but light rain and strong winds are likely in eastern UP.