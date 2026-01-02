2 January 2026,

Friday

Lucknow

UP Weather Update: Cold wave and dense fog to intensify across Uttar Pradesh, alert issued

The spell of severe cold continues in Uttar Pradesh. Cold wave and dense fog are being observed in many districts. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Eastern UP.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jan 02, 2026

up weather alert fog cold day warning 70 districts no relief till new year

UP Weather Alert: Bone-chilling cold grips Uttar Pradesh | Image source: Pinterest

The severe cold in Uttar Pradesh is showing no signs of abating. Many parts of the state are experiencing a double attack of cold wave and fog. In several cities across UP today, the sun will remain hidden. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Light rain is also anticipated in some cities. If it rains, temperatures are expected to drop further, intensifying the cold across the state.

According to the weather department, dense fog will be observed in many districts early in the morning today. Additionally, an increase of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature is expected in several districts of the state over the next two days.

Weather Outlook for Specific Districts

The new year began with biting cold in many districts of the state, with dense fog and chilling winds exacerbating the cold. Yesterday, Mathura and several other districts experienced drizzle, which further increased the chill. In Noida, people can expect fog throughout the day today, prompting the weather department to issue a yellow alert. The minimum temperature in Noida is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum reaching 16 degrees Celsius. In the state capital, Lucknow, an increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures is anticipated. The weather department suggests that sunshine may appear in some areas today, offering some relief to residents.

Weather Forecast for Other Cities

For cities including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Rampur, Bijnor, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Banda, Etawah, Firozabad, Hamirpur, and Chitrakoot, fog with visibility between 300 to 600 meters is expected on Friday. Some districts may even experience fog with zero visibility.

In view of the severe cold in Uttar Pradesh, the state government had ordered schools to remain closed until January 2. While some schools in UP may reopen today, orders have been issued to keep schools up to Class 8 closed until January 14 in certain districts, providing relief to students. If the weather deteriorates further, the holidays may be extended. According to the weather department, there are chances of sunshine appearing in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Ballia, Deoria, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Amethi, and Raebareli as the day progresses, which will bring considerable relief to the public.

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / UP Weather Update: Cold wave and dense fog to intensify across Uttar Pradesh, alert issued

