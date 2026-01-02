UP Weather Update: Cold wave and dense fog to intensify across Uttar Pradesh, alert issued

The new year began with biting cold in many districts of the state, with dense fog and chilling winds exacerbating the cold. Yesterday, Mathura and several other districts experienced drizzle, which further increased the chill. In Noida, people can expect fog throughout the day today, prompting the weather department to issue a yellow alert. The minimum temperature in Noida is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum reaching 16 degrees Celsius. In the state capital, Lucknow, an increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures is anticipated. The weather department suggests that sunshine may appear in some areas today, offering some relief to residents.