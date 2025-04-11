scriptAmarnath Yatra 2025: New Guidelines Issued | Latest News | Patrika News
Amarnath Yatra 2025: New Guidelines Issued

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Group registrations will be open from 14 April to 31 May on a first-come, first-served basis. A large number of pilgrims from Gwalior also travel in groups to undertake the pilgrimage.

GwaliorApr 11, 2025 / 11:02 am

Patrika Desk

Amarnath Yatra 2025: The sacred Amarnath Yatra will commence on 3 July and conclude on 9 August. This year, the pilgrimage will span 38 days. According to guidelines released by the Amarnath Shrine Board, in addition to individual pilgrims, groups of up to 30 pilgrims can register together. Group registrations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 14 April to 31 May. Groups of five or more pilgrims can register together. Over 50 groups from Gwalior alone participate in the Amarnath Yatra every year.

Eligibility Requirements

One member of the group can register the other members as the group leader. A medical certificate is mandatory for registration. A registration fee of ₹250 will be charged per pilgrim. Individuals under 13 years of age, over 70 years of age, and pregnant women over six months will not be eligible for group registration. Applications for group registration will be accepted via post at: Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board, 2nd Floor, Block 3, Engineering Complex, Rajbagh Srinagar. Application forms must be sent via post by 20 May for group registration.

Fee Structure

A postal fee of ₹50 will be charged for groups of 1-5 members. Similarly, ₹100 for 6-10 members, ₹150 for 11-15 members, ₹200 for 16-20 members, ₹250 for 21-25 members, and ₹300 for 26-30 members.

With Groups Departing Annually

Dr. Sanjay Pandey, convenor of the Bam-Bam Bhole Seva Dal, stated that this will be their 25th Amarnath Yatra. Last year, 428 pilgrims travelled with their group to see Baba Barfani. This year, they have already received 550 forms and expect around 600 pilgrims to participate. Mahendra Bhadkariya and Bharat Dhingra, patrons of the Baba Barfani Har Har Mahadev Committee, stated that they have been taking groups to see Baba Barfani for nearly 20 years. This year, approximately 80 people will depart from Gwalior on 30 June.

