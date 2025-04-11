Amarnath Yatra 2025: New Guidelines Issued

Eligibility Requirements One member of the group can register the other members as the group leader. A medical certificate is mandatory for registration. A registration fee of ₹250 will be charged per pilgrim. Individuals under 13 years of age, over 70 years of age, and pregnant women over six months will not be eligible for group registration. Applications for group registration will be accepted via post at: Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board, 2nd Floor, Block 3, Engineering Complex, Rajbagh Srinagar. Application forms must be sent via post by 20 May for group registration.

Fee Structure A postal fee of ₹50 will be charged for groups of 1-5 members. Similarly, ₹100 for 6-10 members, ₹150 for 11-15 members, ₹200 for 16-20 members, ₹250 for 21-25 members, and ₹300 for 26-30 members.