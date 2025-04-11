Rajasthan Issues Two-Day Windstorm Warning for Several Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for strong winds and dust storms in Rajasthan due to the effect of the western disturbance for two days. According to the Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of dust storms and rain in 20 districts today due to the effect of the western disturbance.

On the other hand, a rain alert was issued for 12 districts of the state on 12 April, and a yellow alert was issued for 10 districts. On Thursday evening, too, changes in the weather were seen in many cities. The disturbance’s most significant impact is likely to be in the next two days.

Alert for these districts on 11 April Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi and Bhilwara. Alert for these districts on 12 April Possibility of rain: Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk and Bhilwara.

Yellow Alert: Bundi, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur and Banswara.