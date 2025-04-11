scriptRajasthan Issues Two-Day Windstorm Warning for Several Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Issues Two-Day Windstorm Warning for Several Districts

Rajasthan Weather Update: The impact of the western disturbance will be felt in Rajasthan for another two days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in several districts for the next two days, starting today.

Apr 11, 2025 / 08:39 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Weather Update
Jaipur: The spell of dust storms and rain continued in Rajasthan on Thursday. The effect of the western disturbance will be visible in Rajasthan for two more days. However, from 13 April, the weather in most parts may remain mainly dry, and the temperature may increase by 2-3 degrees. After this, on 14 April, the temperature will increase again in the state, and there is a possibility of a heatwave in many districts.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for strong winds and dust storms in Rajasthan due to the effect of the western disturbance for two days. According to the Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of dust storms and rain in 20 districts today due to the effect of the western disturbance.
On the other hand, a rain alert was issued for 12 districts of the state on 12 April, and a yellow alert was issued for 10 districts. On Thursday evening, too, changes in the weather were seen in many cities. The disturbance’s most significant impact is likely to be in the next two days.

Alert for these districts on 11 April

Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi and Bhilwara.

Alert for these districts on 12 April

Possibility of rain: Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk and Bhilwara.
Yellow Alert: Bundi, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur and Banswara.

