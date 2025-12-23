Khatu Shyam Ji: Temple Gates to Reopen at 5 PM Today After 19-Hour Closure

Khatu Shyam Ji (Image: Patrika)
The sacred abode of Baba Shyam, located in Khatu Shyamji, was closed at 9:30 PM on Monday. The gates have been shut for 19 hours and will reopen at 5 PM today. This decision was taken by the temple management due to the special service, worship, and Tilak Shringar ceremony of Baba Shyam. During this period, the temple doors are completely closed for the general devotees.
The Shri Shyam Mandir Committee had already issued a special notice regarding this matter to ensure that Shyam devotees coming from far and wide do not face any inconvenience. The committee stated that this temporary arrangement has been made due to special religious rituals, which are entirely in accordance with the traditional service and Shringar rituals of Baba Shyam.
According to the temple committee, the temple doors will be reopened for general darshan at 5 PM today. After this, devotees will be able to have darshan of Baba Shyam as usual. In anticipation of a large number of devotees arriving as soon as the gates open, the temple administration has also made necessary arrangements for security, crowd control, and darshan management.
Manvendra Singh Chauhan, the minister of the Shri Shyam Mandir Committee, informed that this special service and worship is performed every year according to established religious traditions. During this time, only authorised sevaks and priests are allowed entry into the temple premises. He added that this period is extremely important for the special worship and Tilak Shringar of Baba Shyam, hence it is necessary to temporarily close it for general darshan.
The committee has appealed to the Shyam devotees to visit the temple for darshan only after the stipulated time and to fully cooperate with the arrangements being made by the temple administration. Devotees have also been urged not to pay attention to social media or rumours and to rely only on the official information released by the temple committee.
It is worth noting that the Khatu Shyamji temple is a major centre of faith for devotees across the country, with thousands of devotees arriving daily for darshan. When the temple doors reopen after the special puja and Shringar, Baba Shyam will give darshan to his devotees in a divine and ethereal form.
