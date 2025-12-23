Khatu Shyam Ji: Temple Gates to Reopen at 5 PM Today After 19-Hour Closure

Manvendra Singh Chauhan, the minister of the Shri Shyam Mandir Committee, informed that this special service and worship is performed every year according to established religious traditions. During this time, only authorised sevaks and priests are allowed entry into the temple premises. He added that this period is extremely important for the special worship and Tilak Shringar of Baba Shyam, hence it is necessary to temporarily close it for general darshan.