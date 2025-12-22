Rajasthan Accident: Truck and Trailer Catch Fire After Fierce Collision, Driver Burnt Alive; 5km Traffic Jam on Bharat Mata Expressway

According to Station House Officer Rajendra Choudhary, a trailer carrying clay used in tile manufacturing was en route from Punjab to Gujarat. At around 10 PM, the trailer reached the Bharat Mala Highway between Ratan Nagar and Chandaliya village in Jodhpur district, where it collided with a truck laden with peanuts moving ahead. This caused the trailer to lose control and hit the divider, subsequently catching fire. Within moments, the trailer's cabin was engulfed in flames. The driver died after being trapped inside the trailer and burned alive, while the cleaner was injured.