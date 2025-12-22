22 December 2025,

Jodhpur

Rajasthan Accident: Truck and Trailer Catch Fire After Fierce Collision, Driver Burnt Alive; 5km Traffic Jam on Bharat Mata Expressway

A massive fire broke out in a truck and trailer following a serious accident on the Bharat Mata Expressway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

jodhpur-road-accident

Jodhpur: A severe accident on the Bharat Mata Expressway in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district resulted in a massive fire engulfing a truck and a trailer. One driver was burnt alive in the accident, while his companion sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred late at night between Ratan Nagar and Chandaliya in the Osian police station area on the Bharat Mala Highway.

According to Station House Officer Rajendra Choudhary, a trailer carrying clay used in tile manufacturing was en route from Punjab to Gujarat. At around 10 PM, the trailer reached the Bharat Mala Highway between Ratan Nagar and Chandaliya village in Jodhpur district, where it collided with a truck laden with peanuts moving ahead. This caused the trailer to lose control and hit the divider, subsequently catching fire. Within moments, the trailer's cabin was engulfed in flames. The driver died after being trapped inside the trailer and burned alive, while the cleaner was injured.

Fire Brigade Arrived After One Hour from 30 Km Away

Following the accident, villagers rushed to the scene and brought tractor tankers. They attempted to douse the flames by filling water from nearby tube wells and pouring it onto the trailer, but the fire intensified. Approximately one hour later, a fire engine from Osian, located 30 km away, arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control after about 2 hours of strenuous effort.



Truck Driver's Life Saved

The trailer, coming from behind, had collided with the truck in front. The truck was loaded with peanuts. After the trailer caught fire, the flammable peanuts caused the rear of the truck to also ignite. Police stated that the truck driver managed to escape safely, thus saving his life.



Traffic Diverted on Bharatmala Due to Jam

Following the accident, both vehicles caught fire. The blaze was so intense that flames were visible from a distance, causing panic. A significant traffic jam, extending approximately 5 km in both directions, formed on the Bharatmala Highway. Upon receiving information, the Osian police station personnel arrived at the scene and diverted traffic to an alternative route.

Local Residents Allege Delayed Response from Administrative Machinery

Local residents reported that although the vehicles were completely gutted, the administrative machinery arrived late at the scene. Even long after the accident, neither officials from the administration nor the NHAI reached the spot, and adequate arrangements for firefighting were not made for a considerable time. The fire was eventually brought under control with the help of a fire engine from Osian, which arrived about an hour after the accident.

English News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Rajasthan Accident: Truck and Trailer Catch Fire After Fierce Collision, Driver Burnt Alive; 5km Traffic Jam on Bharat Mata Expressway

