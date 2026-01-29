Sadhvi Prem Baisa death: Rajasthan sadhvi dies under suspicious circumstances

Rajasthan’s well-known sadhvi Prem Baisa. Photo: Patrika
Sadhvi Prem Baisa's death: Rajasthan's prominent Sadhvi Prem Baisa's health deteriorated on Wednesday evening at her ashram in Pal village, Jodhpur. She was brought to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead. The police sealed the ashram and kept the body at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital mortuary.
Sadhvi Prem Baisa experienced breathing difficulties on Wednesday morning. A doctor was called to the ashram, and she felt some relief after receiving an injection. However, her condition worsened an hour later, and she was taken to the hospital. It is being reported that the Sadhvi was deeply distressed following a viral video on social media.
The Sadhvi had been active in spiritual pursuits following a social media controversy last year. She had returned to her ashram on Tuesday after completing a 9-day Bhagwat Katha in Ajmer.
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal reacted to the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa by tagging Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the Rajasthan Police on social media platform X. He wrote that the news of Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death under suspicious circumstances at a hospital in Jodhpur was extremely distressing, and urged the Chief Minister and the DGP of Rajasthan Police to take cognisance of the matter and order a high-level investigation.
Beniwal further wrote that he prayed to God to grant a place at His feet to the departed soul and to give strength to the grieving family members and her followers to bear this loss. Om Shanti.
