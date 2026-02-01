JDA Housing Scheme: Jodhpur Development Authority to Launch Four New Housing Projects, Two New Underpasses to be Built

Jodhpur Development Authority – File photo, Patrika
Jodhpur JDA Budget: The budget of ₹1789 crore for the financial year 2026-27 of the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) was passed on Monday.
The meeting was chaired by Divisional Commissioner and JDA Chairman Dr. Pratibha Singh. JDA Commissioner Utsah Chaudhary, Secretary Chanchal Verma, ADM City-First Anjum Tahir Samma, Directors, Deputy Commissioners, along with senior officials from DISCOM, Rajasthan Housing Board, PHED, and PWD were present in the meeting.
As per the proposal presented by Finance Director Manjit Charan, a budget of ₹1789 crore for the year 2026-27 was passed. Commissioner Utsah Chaudhary informed that four new schemes have been proposed with the objective of all-round development of the city and increasing sources of income.
To accelerate systematic and planned development in the expansion areas of Jodhpur city, the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) has made a provision of ₹1521.91 crore for development works in the budget for the year 2026-27. The budget prioritises new housing schemes, underpass construction, beautification of tourist routes, smart traffic systems, and sewerage projects. These schemes will not only ensure the organised physical expansion of the city but will also facilitate traffic management, boost tourism activities, and provide modern amenities to citizens.
Considering the growing population and housing needs of the city, the JDA has announced several new schemes:
These schemes will lead to the development of planned colonies in the outer areas of the city, curb illegal settlements, and make plots available to the general public along with basic amenities. Specifically, the development of Transport Nagar in Mogra Kalan will shift the movement of heavy vehicles out of the city, thereby reducing traffic pressure.
Works worth ₹50 crore are proposed with the aim of improving traffic and promoting tourism—
These projects will reduce traffic jams, decrease accidents, and provide better and safer routes for tourists. Particularly, the route leading to Mehrangarh Fort will become more significant from a tourism perspective with attractive lighting and beautification.
Several technical provisions have been made to advance the city towards the Smart City concept:
These arrangements will help in effective monitoring of traffic rules, reduction in accidents, and providing quick information to citizens.
Keeping in mind sanitation and environmental protection:
These projects will strengthen the clean drainage system in the city and enable the reuse of treated water, thereby promoting water conservation.
Income from land sale: ₹707 crore
Receipts from housing schemes: ₹48 crore
Land conversion fee: ₹87 crore
Urban taxes and urban land records: ₹379 crore
Deposits and endowments: ₹149 crore
Loans, fees, penalties, interest, rent, deposit works, salary deductions, and advance recovery: ₹416 crore
Total estimated receipts: ₹1789 crore.
General administrative expenses: ₹91 crore
Development works (roads, drains, water supply, sewerage): ₹1521 crore
State government's contribution (40 percent land regulation and 20 percent sale): ₹75 crore
Others: ₹100 crore
Total estimated expenditure: ₹1789 crore
