JDA Housing Scheme: Jodhpur Development Authority to Launch Four New Housing Projects, Two New Underpasses to be Built

To accelerate systematic and planned development in the expansion areas of Jodhpur city, the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) has made a provision of ₹1521.91 crore for development works in the budget for the year 2026-27. The budget prioritises new housing schemes, underpass construction, beautification of tourist routes, smart traffic systems, and sewerage projects. These schemes will not only ensure the organised physical expansion of the city but will also facilitate traffic management, boost tourism activities, and provide modern amenities to citizens.