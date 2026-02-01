23 February 2026,

Monday

JDA Housing Scheme: Jodhpur Development Authority to Launch Four New Housing Projects, Two New Underpasses to be Built

Jodhpur Development Authority has passed a budget of ₹1789 crore for the financial year 2026-27. Out of the budget, ₹1521.91 crore will be spent on development works, including housing schemes, underpasses, smart traffic, and sewerage projects.

Jodhpur

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Feb 23, 2026

Jodhpur Development Authority – File photo, Patrika

Jodhpur JDA Budget: The budget of ₹1789 crore for the financial year 2026-27 of the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) was passed on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Divisional Commissioner and JDA Chairman Dr. Pratibha Singh. JDA Commissioner Utsah Chaudhary, Secretary Chanchal Verma, ADM City-First Anjum Tahir Samma, Directors, Deputy Commissioners, along with senior officials from DISCOM, Rajasthan Housing Board, PHED, and PWD were present in the meeting.

As per the proposal presented by Finance Director Manjit Charan, a budget of ₹1789 crore for the year 2026-27 was passed. Commissioner Utsah Chaudhary informed that four new schemes have been proposed with the objective of all-round development of the city and increasing sources of income.

Housing, Underpasses, Smart Traffic, and Tourist Routes to be Revitalised by the Budget

To accelerate systematic and planned development in the expansion areas of Jodhpur city, the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) has made a provision of ₹1521.91 crore for development works in the budget for the year 2026-27. The budget prioritises new housing schemes, underpass construction, beautification of tourist routes, smart traffic systems, and sewerage projects. These schemes will not only ensure the organised physical expansion of the city but will also facilitate traffic management, boost tourism activities, and provide modern amenities to citizens.

Systematic Expansion Through New Housing Schemes

Considering the growing population and housing needs of the city, the JDA has announced several new schemes:

  • Sardar Patel Residential Expansion Scheme and another new residential scheme in Village ChauKha
  • New residential scheme in Basni Lacha
  • Transport Nagar and Automobile Expansion Scheme in Mogra Kalan

These schemes will lead to the development of planned colonies in the outer areas of the city, curb illegal settlements, and make plots available to the general public along with basic amenities. Specifically, the development of Transport Nagar in Mogra Kalan will shift the movement of heavy vehicles out of the city, thereby reducing traffic pressure.

₹50 Crore for Underpasses and Tourist Routes Development

Works worth ₹50 crore are proposed with the aim of improving traffic and promoting tourism—

  • Underpass construction at Bhati Choraha, Jaljog Choraha, and other locations for ₹5 crore
  • Development, beautification, and lighting of Rao Jodha Marg (Ghoda Ghati Road) for Mehrangarh Fort – ₹10 crore
  • Footover bridge from Luni Panchayat Samiti to Rajaram Educational Institute – ₹5 crore
  • Panchkunda area beautification – ₹5 crore
  • Shri Ganesh Mandir, Ratanada development – ₹6 crore
  • Road construction from Salawas to Kankani – ₹5 crore

These projects will reduce traffic jams, decrease accidents, and provide better and safer routes for tourists. Particularly, the route leading to Mehrangarh Fort will become more significant from a tourism perspective with attractive lighting and beautification.

Steps Towards Smart Traffic and Digital Jodhpur

Several technical provisions have been made to advance the city towards the Smart City concept:

  • Smart speed detection system on main roads – ₹1.75 crore
  • Digital outdoor LED display panels (BOT) at prominent locations – ₹4 crore
  • Outer Ring Road DPR – ₹2 crore
  • Strengthening of Kaylana to Sidhnath road – ₹3 crore
  • Traffic signal lights in uncovered areas – ₹1 crore

These arrangements will help in effective monitoring of traffic rules, reduction in accidents, and providing quick information to citizens.

₹30 Crore for Sewerage and Reuse Schemes

Keeping in mind sanitation and environmental protection:

  • Sewerage line and STP works – ₹20 crore
  • Vivek Vihar STP reuse scheme – ₹10 crore

These projects will strengthen the clean drainage system in the city and enable the reuse of treated water, thereby promoting water conservation.

Benefits for the General Public

  • Planned residential colonies and better basic amenities
  • Relief from traffic jams and safe travel
  • Accessible and attractive routes to tourist destinations
  • Digital information and smart monitoring system
  • Strengthening of sanitation and environmental protection

Major Sources of Income (2026-27)

Income from land sale: ₹707 crore
Receipts from housing schemes: ₹48 crore
Land conversion fee: ₹87 crore
Urban taxes and urban land records: ₹379 crore
Deposits and endowments: ₹149 crore
Loans, fees, penalties, interest, rent, deposit works, salary deductions, and advance recovery: ₹416 crore
Total estimated receipts: ₹1789 crore.

Major Expenditure Provisions

General administrative expenses: ₹91 crore
Development works (roads, drains, water supply, sewerage): ₹1521 crore
State government's contribution (40 percent land regulation and 20 percent sale): ₹75 crore
Others: ₹100 crore
Total estimated expenditure: ₹1789 crore

