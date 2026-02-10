Jodhpur: Smoke fills roadways bus, passengers escape through windows clutching luggage

Passengers escape through windows after bus fills with smoke. Photo: Patrika
Jodhpur: Panic erupted at the roadways bus stand on Tuesday when smoke suddenly started emanating from a roadways bus. Within moments, the bus filled with smoke, causing panic among the passengers. Fearing for their lives, passengers began to exit the bus in a frenzy.
According to preliminary information, the smoke originated due to a short circuit in the bus. As the smoke spread, chaos ensued among the passengers inside the bus. Many passengers rushed towards the doors, while some, in their panic, jumped out of the windows to save themselves.
During the incident, passengers were so terrified that they were seen exiting the bus with their luggage. Other passengers and staff present at the bus stand also became agitated. For some time, there was an atmosphere of chaos within the bus stand premises.
Fortunately, all passengers were safely evacuated in time, averting a major accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, roadways employees and local administration rushed to the spot. The bus was inspected, and a short circuit was identified as the cause of the smoke. The bus is currently undergoing a technical examination. This incident on Tuesday caused a stir throughout the bus stand area for some time.
