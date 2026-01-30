Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Mysterious Death: New Twist as Social Media Post Raises Questions, Shocking Revelations Expected

Devotees express anger in the presence of her father at the MGH mortuary over the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa. (Photo: Patrika)
The mysterious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa at an ashram in Aarti Nagar, Pal, under the Boranada police station area in Jodhpur, remained unresolved for the second day on Thursday. At present, the police are investigating all angles, including murder, suicide and other possible causes of death. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and a medical board conducted a post-mortem, but doctors have not yet given a clear cause of death. Meanwhile, the family took the body to Jasti village in Pareu, Balotra district.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Chhavi Sharma said the cause of death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa has not yet been determined. A marg (inquest) has been registered on the complaint of her father, Birmanath, and an inquiry is underway. A post-mortem was conducted by a medical board, after which the body was handed over to the family, who took it to their village.
Before her death, a compounder from a medical store, through a doctor in Pal, administered an injection to Sadhvi Prem Baisa on Wednesday morning. After feeling some relief, her condition deteriorated again. She was then taken to a private hospital on Pal Road, where the Sadhvi died at 5:50 PM. The compounder was questioned regarding the injection.
Sadhvi Prem Baisa had returned to her ashram in Aarti Nagar on Tuesday after completing a nine-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Bada Lamba, Ajmer. Her health deteriorated on Wednesday morning, and she began experiencing breathing difficulties. As usual, a doctor was consulted through a local medicine shop. The doctor prescribed an injection, which a compounder administered to the Sadhvi at the ashram.
An hour later, the Sadhvi's condition worsened again. She was admitted to a private hospital on Pal Road, where she passed away at 5:50 PM. The doctor requested an ambulance to take the body to the mortuary, but the father, instead of taking the body to the MG Hospital mortuary, took it to the ashram in Pal village by car at 9:30 PM.
As soon as the news of the Sadhvi's death spread, a large number of devotees gathered outside the ashram. A significant number of devotees also gathered outside the MG Hospital mortuary on Thursday and expressed their outrage. They also voiced their displeasure to the Sadhvi's father, Biramnath, for not allowing a post-mortem. However, the father also demanded an investigation. Earlier, devotees had also become agitated on Wednesday night when the body was brought to the ashram without a post-mortem. Expressing suspicion over the death, they demanded an impartial investigation. ACP Chhavi Sharma had reached the ashram late at night. After persuasion, the body was sent to the MG Hospital mortuary.
The police have sealed the accident site in the ashram. The Sadhvi Prem Baisa's mobile phone, found in the car, has also been seized, but it was switched off. The police are trying to ascertain who uploaded the post about the death on the Sadhvi's social media ID hours after her death and how it was done. According to unconfirmed sources, the post was made by the father.
