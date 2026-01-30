Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Mysterious Death: New Twist as Social Media Post Raises Questions, Shocking Revelations Expected

As soon as the news of the Sadhvi's death spread, a large number of devotees gathered outside the ashram. A significant number of devotees also gathered outside the MG Hospital mortuary on Thursday and expressed their outrage. They also voiced their displeasure to the Sadhvi's father, Biramnath, for not allowing a post-mortem. However, the father also demanded an investigation. Earlier, devotees had also become agitated on Wednesday night when the body was brought to the ashram without a post-mortem. Expressing suspicion over the death, they demanded an impartial investigation. ACP Chhavi Sharma had reached the ashram late at night. After persuasion, the body was sent to the MG Hospital mortuary.