23 January 2026,

Friday

Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Car fleeing police runs over youths, one dead, another critically injured

A major accident occurred in Jodhpur early on Friday morning. A car, fleeing from the police at the Pawta Circle, collided with a moped near Phoolerao Park in the Mahamandir police station area. Two youths were thrown off, one of whom died, while the other is critically injured.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Jan 23, 2026

Jodhpur Fleeing Car During Police Chase Runs Over Youth One Dead

Car fleeing police crushes youth (Photo: Patrika)

Jodhpur News: Speeding and negligence claimed the life of one youth in Jodhpur city, while another was critically injured. The incident occurred near Phoolerao Park in the Mahamandir police station area around 4:30 AM on Friday.

According to information, during their night patrol at Pawta Circle, the police signalled a suspicious car to stop. However, instead of halting, the driver accelerated and sped away. In an attempt to evade the police, the driver further increased the vehicle's speed.

Car Collides with Moped

The speeding car slammed into a moped that suddenly entered the road near Phoolerao Park. The force of the collision threw the two youths off the vehicle, killing one on the spot, while the other suffered critical injuries.

The injured youth was immediately rushed to the hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical. Following the accident, the car driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and began their investigation. The victim's family is extremely agitated over the incident and is demanding the swift arrest of the accused driver.

Vehicle Overturns After Breaking Railing and Wall

Meanwhile, another high-speed accident occurred in the city. A speeding Bolero pickup truck, travelling from Pawta Circle towards Ratanada on the Raikabagh Overbridge, lost control on a curve. The vehicle broke through the railing and a wall before falling off the overbridge and overturning.

The pickup truck driver was injured in the accident. Upon receiving information, the Udamandir police station reached the spot and sent the injured driver to the hospital. The police are investigating both cases, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding vehicle drivers based on CCTV footage.

23 Jan 2026 03:12 pm

