Indian Railways: Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express to run only till Abu Road, operation of 4 trains including Vande Bharat to be affected today

-Train number 04827/28 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus Express, which was earlier scheduled to operate till the end of February 2026, will now run until March 2026. After the trip extension, this train will now operate from Bhagat Ki Kothi from March 7 to 28 (a total of 4 trips) and from Bandra Terminus from March 8 to 29 (a total of 4 trips). The train runs from Bhagat Ki Kothi on Saturdays and from Bandra Terminus on Sundays.