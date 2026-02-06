Indian Railways: Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express to run only till Abu Road, operation of 4 trains including Vande Bharat to be affected today

Vande Bharat train. Patrika file photo.
Jodhpur: The operation of four trains, including the Vande Bharat Superfast Express, will be affected on Friday due to technical work being carried out by the railway administration on the Madar-Palanpur rail section. During this period, some trains will be partially cancelled, some rescheduled, and one will be regulated.
Jodhpur DRM Anurag Tripathi informed that steel girders are to be replaced on Bridge Number 812 between Maval and Shri Amirgarh stations in the Madar-Palanpur section. Hence, a block has been taken on Friday. During this time, the operation of four major trains, including the Vande Bharat Superfast Express, considered the lifeline of the Jodhpur-Sabarmati route, will be affected.
1. Train number 14821 Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express will operate only up to Abu Road on Friday. Train number 14822 Sabarmati-Jodhpur Express will operate only between Abu Road and Jodhpur on Saturday. Due to this, this train will be partially cancelled between Abu Road and Sabarmati.
2. Train number 12462 Sabarmati-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Superfast Express will depart from Sabarmati station one hour late from its scheduled time of 4:55 PM on Friday.
3. Train number 09084 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Mumbai Central Weekly Special will be rescheduled by three and a half hours from its scheduled time of 11:30 AM on Friday.
4. Train number 14707 Hanumangarh-Dadra Ranakpur Express will be regulated for 60 minutes between Jodhpur and Abu Road on Friday.
-Train number 15624/23 Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Express will have a temporary addition of one Sleeper class coach from Kamakhya from February 6, Friday to April 24 (12 trips) and from Bhagat Ki Kothi on Tuesday, February 10 to April 28 (12 trips). This train departs from Kamakhya every Friday and from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Tuesday.
-Train number 04827/28 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus Express, which was earlier scheduled to operate till the end of February 2026, will now run until March 2026. After the trip extension, this train will now operate from Bhagat Ki Kothi from March 7 to 28 (a total of 4 trips) and from Bandra Terminus from March 8 to 29 (a total of 4 trips). The train runs from Bhagat Ki Kothi on Saturdays and from Bandra Terminus on Sundays.
Big NewsView All
Jodhpur
Rajasthan
Trending