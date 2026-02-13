Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case: FSL Report After 11 Days Reveals Major Twist in Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death Case

Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances on January 28 after her health deteriorated at the ashram. She was brought to Preksha Hospital on Pal Road, but she had already passed away. Based on a report filed by her father, Biramnath, the police registered a missing person report and conducted a post-mortem by a medical board on January 29. The preserved viscera for FSL examination were sent to FSL on February 2. The FSL investigation was completed in 11 days.