13 February 2026

Friday

Jodhpur

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case: FSL Report After 11 Days Reveals Major Twist in Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death Case

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case: The state's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) handed over the viscera examination report to the police on Thursday night in the case of Sadhvi Prem Baisa's death under suspicious circumstances.

2 min read

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 13, 2026

Sadhvi Prem Baisa

Sadhvi Prem Baisa. (Photo: Patrika)

Jodhpur: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of the state handed over the viscera examination report to the police on Thursday night in the case of the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa under suspicious circumstances at an ashram in Aarti Nagar, Pal village, under Boranada police station. The FSL investigation proved all speculations surrounding Sadhvi Prem Baisa's death to be baseless.

Although the doctors who conducted the post-mortem by the medical board will analyse the FSL investigation report to determine the cause of death, the FSL investigation report has not confirmed death due to poison or unnatural causes. In such a situation, the case has taken a new turn after the arrival of the FSL report.

Sadhvi Suffered From Asthma

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had requested the viscera examination report on various points. This report found no poison in the Sadhvi's body. This means she was not given poison, nor has poison been confirmed. Furthermore, no evidence of any untoward incident with the Sadhvi was found.

It was also revealed that Sadhvi Prem Baisa suffered from asthma. On January 28, Sadhvi Prem Baisa caught a cold. She began experiencing difficulty in breathing. The Sadhvi called for male nurse Devisingh, who administered Dexamethasone and Dynapar injections. Now, after analysing the FSL investigation report, doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital will determine the cause of death.

FSL Investigation Completed in 11 Days

Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances on January 28 after her health deteriorated at the ashram. She was brought to Preksha Hospital on Pal Road, but she had already passed away. Based on a report filed by her father, Biramnath, the police registered a missing person report and conducted a post-mortem by a medical board on January 29. The preserved viscera for FSL examination were sent to FSL on February 2. The FSL investigation was completed in 11 days.

Who Prescribed the Injections Given to the Sadhvi?

Dexamethasone and Dynapar injections were administered to the Sadhvi. In his statement to the police, compounder Devisingh stated that he administered these injections based on a prescription received from the Sadhvi. A doctor at a private hospital on Pal Road had refused to examine the Sadhvi for a considerable time. Therefore, it is still unclear who prescribed the injections.

ACP Personally Retrieved FSL Report

The police are exercising extreme caution in this case. An SIT was formed under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Chhavi Sharma. ACP Chhavi Sharma personally collected the FSL investigation report. Currently, the police have not disclosed anything about the FSL investigation report.

Published on:

13 Feb 2026 12:26 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case: FSL Report After 11 Days Reveals Major Twist in Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death Case

