Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case: Suspense Lingers Over Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Demise, Compounder's New Revelation

The nursing staff member who administered the injection, Devsingh Rajpurohit, states that he administered the medicines as per the doctor's advice, the same ones that had been given previously without any issues. According to him, on January 28, Sadhvi was given an injection of the steroid Dexamethasone and the pain reliever Dynapar. Approximately 20 minutes later, information was received that Baisa's condition had worsened and she was being taken to the hospital.