3 February 2026,

Tuesday

Jodhpur

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case: Suspense Lingers Over Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Demise, Compounder's New Revelation

In the case of the suspicious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, the police investigation is awaiting the FSL report. It has emerged that her condition suddenly deteriorated after an injection was administered.

less than 1 minute read

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

Sadhvi Prem Baisa, Sadhvi Prem Baisa death, Sadhvi Prem Baisa murder, Sadhvi Prem Baisa latest news, Sadhvi Prem Baisa update news, Sadhvi Prem Baisa today news, साध्वी प्रेम बाईसा, साध्वी प्रेम बाईसा मौत, साध्वी प्रेम बाईसा मर्डर, साध्वी प्रेम बाईसा लेटेस्ट न्यूज, साध्वी प्रेम बाईसा अपडेट न्यूज, साध्वी प्रेम बाईसा टुडे न्यूज

Sadhvi Prem Baisa

Jodhpur: The police investigation into the suspicious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa is currently stalled, awaiting the FSL report. So far, the investigation repeatedly indicates that her condition suddenly deteriorated after receiving injections.

The nursing staff member who administered the injection, Devsingh Rajpurohit, states that he administered the medicines as per the doctor's advice, the same ones that had been given previously without any issues. According to him, on January 28, Sadhvi was given an injection of the steroid Dexamethasone and the pain reliever Dynapar. Approximately 20 minutes later, information was received that Baisa's condition had worsened and she was being taken to the hospital.

Cooperation in Police Investigation

Rajpurohit mentioned that he has been in government service for 18 years and the injection was administered intramuscularly. He claims that he is under mental stress following this incident but asserts that he did not act negligently or with any malicious intent. He has previously treated the Sadhvi, her family members, and attendants, and is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Compounder Administered Two Injections

It is noteworthy that on January 28, after complaining of a cold and throat discomfort, Sadhvi Prem Baisa was given two injections by a compounder. Following this, dal was prepared for her. Typically, the food employee Suresh would deliver the meal to her room, but on that day, the Sadhvi's father, Viramnath, personally took the food to the room. Shortly after consuming the meal, the Sadhvi's condition began to deteriorate rapidly, and she experienced difficulty breathing.

