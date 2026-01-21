21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jodhpur

Rajasthan Flyover Project Begins: Rs 90 Crore to Ease Traffic on Four Major Routes

Rajasthan New Flyover: Vehicle drivers will soon be relieved of traffic problems at the AIIMS-Canal intersection, one of the busiest intersections in Jodhpur city.

2 min read

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

new flyover

Jodhpur New Flyover: Motorists in Jodhpur city will soon be relieved of traffic problems at the AIIMS-Canal intersection, one of the busiest intersections in the city. Following the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) under the budget plan of the state government and JDA for the Canal Intersection-Pal Road and Shastri Nagar Police Station-Luni Panchayat Samiti, and after the Chief Minister's virtual foundation stone laying ceremony, the construction work for the flyover began on Tuesday.

Although the work order for this project was issued 10 months ago, the work on this flyover has now commenced after a delay of 10 months due to tree shifting and other related tasks. The JDA is tasked with completing this project by March 20, 2027. The Jodhpur Development Authority will construct the 760-meter-long Canal Road Intersection flyover at an estimated cost of approximately ₹90 crore. This flyover will be four lanes wide.

Now JDA is Building the Flyover

In fact, several attempts have been made in the past to alleviate the traffic congestion at the Canal Intersection near Chauhabo Police Station on Pal Road, which is one of the city's most important routes. Traffic signal lights were installed, and encroachment removal drives were conducted multiple times, but the traffic problem persisted. To resolve the traffic issue, the JDA is finally constructing a flyover here.

JDA Commissioner Utsah Chaudhary stated that the construction work for the Canal Road flyover commenced on Tuesday, with the pier foundation work having begun. The flyover will feature a significant 64-meter span, the largest of its kind. After the completion of 12 piers, pillars will be erected upon them.

These Roads Will Get Relief from the Flyover Construction

1. Road coming from AIIMS: This road carries traffic heading to AIIMS and further to Basni and Salawas.
2. Road up to Barmer and DPS Circle: This route experiences pressure from government and private buses travelling from Jodhpur to Luni or Barmer, as well as private vehicles and school buses from surrounding areas.
3. Road coming from Housing Board: Vehicles coming from the Housing Board to the Canal Intersection use this road to directly access AIIMS and Basni. Primarily, traffic pressure from the Housing Board direction is observed during morning and evening hours.
4. Road coming from Jodhpur City: Traffic pressure on the road originating from Jodhpur city is due to people travelling to Boranada and other locations.

Over 25,000 Vehicles Pass Daily

More than 25,000 vehicles use the Canal Intersection route towards Pal Road and further to Barmer Road daily, leading to daily traffic jams. The routes for approximately 30 colonies, along with AIIMS, are diverted through this road. The construction of the overbridge will significantly impact not only the motorists using this road but also the residents of the surrounding colonies.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

21 Jan 2026 03:17 pm

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 03:00 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Rajasthan Flyover Project Begins: Rs 90 Crore to Ease Traffic on Four Major Routes

Big News

View All

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

Trending

Delhi Police Recruitment Exam: High-Tech Cheating Racket Busted, Three Arrested from Jodhpur Online Centre

Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Cheating in Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Delhi Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Cheating in Delhi Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Jodhpur News, Rajasthan News, हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा, हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में नकल, दिल्ली हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा, दिल्ली हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में नकल, जोधपुर न्यूज, राजस्थान न्यूज
Jodhpur

Atal Pragati Path: Jodhpur-Barmer journey to become easier with high-tech road construction, paving the way for refinery

Atal Pragati Path, Atal Pragati Path in Jodhpur, Atal Pragati Path in Rajasthan, Atal Pragati Path in Barmer, refinery, refinery in Rajasthan, refinery in Barmer, Jodhpur news, Atal Pragati Path, अटल प्रगति पथ इन जोधपुर, अटल प्रगति पथ इन राजस्थान, अटल प्रगति पथ इन बाड़मेर, रिफाइनरी, रिफाइनरी इन राजस्थान, रिफाइनरी इन बाड़मेर, जोधपुर न्यूज
Jodhpur

Rajasthan Accident: Truck and Trailer Catch Fire After Fierce Collision, Driver Burnt Alive; 5km Traffic Jam on Bharat Mata Expressway

jodhpur-road-accident
Jodhpur

Good News: A 'New City' to be Built on 1578 Acres in Rajasthan, Cost Set at ₹922 Crore

Jodhpur

New Rail Line to be Built in Rajasthan, Survey Approved

New rail line in rajasthan
Jodhpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.