Rajasthan Flyover Project Begins: Rs 90 Crore to Ease Traffic on Four Major Routes

1. Road coming from AIIMS: This road carries traffic heading to AIIMS and further to Basni and Salawas.

2. Road up to Barmer and DPS Circle: This route experiences pressure from government and private buses travelling from Jodhpur to Luni or Barmer, as well as private vehicles and school buses from surrounding areas.

3. Road coming from Housing Board: Vehicles coming from the Housing Board to the Canal Intersection use this road to directly access AIIMS and Basni. Primarily, traffic pressure from the Housing Board direction is observed during morning and evening hours.

4. Road coming from Jodhpur City: Traffic pressure on the road originating from Jodhpur city is due to people travelling to Boranada and other locations.