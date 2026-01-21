Rajasthan Flyover Project Begins: Rs 90 Crore to Ease Traffic on Four Major Routes

Jodhpur New Flyover: Motorists in Jodhpur city will soon be relieved of traffic problems at the AIIMS-Canal intersection, one of the busiest intersections in the city. Following the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) under the budget plan of the state government and JDA for the Canal Intersection-Pal Road and Shastri Nagar Police Station-Luni Panchayat Samiti, and after the Chief Minister's virtual foundation stone laying ceremony, the construction work for the flyover began on Tuesday.
Although the work order for this project was issued 10 months ago, the work on this flyover has now commenced after a delay of 10 months due to tree shifting and other related tasks. The JDA is tasked with completing this project by March 20, 2027. The Jodhpur Development Authority will construct the 760-meter-long Canal Road Intersection flyover at an estimated cost of approximately ₹90 crore. This flyover will be four lanes wide.
In fact, several attempts have been made in the past to alleviate the traffic congestion at the Canal Intersection near Chauhabo Police Station on Pal Road, which is one of the city's most important routes. Traffic signal lights were installed, and encroachment removal drives were conducted multiple times, but the traffic problem persisted. To resolve the traffic issue, the JDA is finally constructing a flyover here.
JDA Commissioner Utsah Chaudhary stated that the construction work for the Canal Road flyover commenced on Tuesday, with the pier foundation work having begun. The flyover will feature a significant 64-meter span, the largest of its kind. After the completion of 12 piers, pillars will be erected upon them.
1. Road coming from AIIMS: This road carries traffic heading to AIIMS and further to Basni and Salawas.
2. Road up to Barmer and DPS Circle: This route experiences pressure from government and private buses travelling from Jodhpur to Luni or Barmer, as well as private vehicles and school buses from surrounding areas.
3. Road coming from Housing Board: Vehicles coming from the Housing Board to the Canal Intersection use this road to directly access AIIMS and Basni. Primarily, traffic pressure from the Housing Board direction is observed during morning and evening hours.
4. Road coming from Jodhpur City: Traffic pressure on the road originating from Jodhpur city is due to people travelling to Boranada and other locations.
More than 25,000 vehicles use the Canal Intersection route towards Pal Road and further to Barmer Road daily, leading to daily traffic jams. The routes for approximately 30 colonies, along with AIIMS, are diverted through this road. The construction of the overbridge will significantly impact not only the motorists using this road but also the residents of the surrounding colonies.
