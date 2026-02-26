Vande Bharat: 12 Coaches to Be Added on Jodhpur–Delhi Route; More Confirmed Tickets

Vande Bharat Train. Photo: Patrika
Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat: Big good news for passengers travelling from Marwar to the capital Delhi. Indian Railways plans to increase the capacity of the Vande Bharat Express operating between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt. Now this train will operate with 20 coaches instead of 8.
According to railway officials, coaches will arrive in Jodhpur from Northern Railway. The coaches of the currently running Vande Bharat will be sent to South India. Officials said the new arrangement will be implemented soon.
This decision has been taken in view of the increasing demand of passengers and the consistently long waiting lists. After the new arrangement is implemented, hundreds of additional seats will be available on the train, providing a more comfortable and convenient journey for passengers travelling from Jodhpur to Delhi. Having 20 coaches will significantly increase the train's carrying capacity. In such a situation, hundreds of additional passengers will be able to get confirmed tickets daily.
Jodhpur is a major tourist city. The extended coaches of the Vande Bharat Express will benefit not only local passengers but also tourists and traders. This will make travel between Delhi and Jodhpur even smoother.
The inauguration of Jodhpur's second Vande Bharat semi-high-speed express train, running from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt, took place on September 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train via video conferencing from Banswara. Regular operation of the train commenced on September 27.
Big NewsView All
Jodhpur
Rajasthan
Trending