26 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jodhpur

Rajasthan: Routes of three trains changed, rail traffic hit tomorrow due to Ahmedabad route block

Indian Railways: Three trains of the Jodhpur division will be affected due to a proposed block on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam rail section under the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway on January 27.

less than 1 minute read

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 26, 2026

train

Train (Patrika File Picture)

Jodhpur: Three trains of the Jodhpur division will be affected due to a proposed block on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam rail section of the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway on January 27. This may cause inconvenience to passengers.

Due to the work of starting the automatic signalling system between Sabarmati A Cabin and Sabarmati Junction, the Jodhpur-Dadar Express, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Pune Weekly Express, and Yesvantpur-Barmer Express trains will be operated on a changed route.

Block taken to start automatic signalling system

Jodhpur Division's Senior DCM Hitesh Yadav informed that a block is being taken on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam rail section. This block has been taken to start the automatic signalling system between Sabarmati A Cabin and Sabarmati Junction. In this regard, rail traffic will be affected on January 27.

Routes of these trains changed

1. Train number 14807 Jodhpur-Dadar Express will be operated on January 27 via the changed route via Khodiyar-Chandlodiya-Sabarmati A Cabin-Ahmedabad.

2. Train number 14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Express will depart from Yesvantpur on January 26. It will run via the changed route via Ahmedabad-Sabarmati A Cabin-Chandlodiya-Khodiyar.

3. Train number 11089 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Pune Weekly Express will be operated on January 27 via the changed route via Khodiyar-Chandlodiya-Sabarmati A Cabin.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Jan 2026 09:17 am

News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Rajasthan: Routes of three trains changed, rail traffic hit tomorrow due to Ahmedabad route block

Big News

View All

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jodhpur: Car fleeing police runs over youths, one dead, another critically injured

Jodhpur Fleeing Car During Police Chase Runs Over Youth One Dead
Jodhpur

Rajasthan Flyover Project Begins: Rs 90 Crore to Ease Traffic on Four Major Routes

new flyover
Jodhpur

Delhi Police Recruitment Exam: High-Tech Cheating Racket Busted, Three Arrested from Jodhpur Online Centre

Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Cheating in Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Delhi Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Cheating in Delhi Head Constable Recruitment Exam, Jodhpur News, Rajasthan News, हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा, हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में नकल, दिल्ली हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा, दिल्ली हेड कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में नकल, जोधपुर न्यूज, राजस्थान न्यूज
Jodhpur

Atal Pragati Path: Jodhpur-Barmer journey to become easier with high-tech road construction, paving the way for refinery

Atal Pragati Path, Atal Pragati Path in Jodhpur, Atal Pragati Path in Rajasthan, Atal Pragati Path in Barmer, refinery, refinery in Rajasthan, refinery in Barmer, Jodhpur news, Atal Pragati Path, अटल प्रगति पथ इन जोधपुर, अटल प्रगति पथ इन राजस्थान, अटल प्रगति पथ इन बाड़मेर, रिफाइनरी, रिफाइनरी इन राजस्थान, रिफाइनरी इन बाड़मेर, जोधपुर न्यूज
Jodhpur

Rajasthan Accident: Truck and Trailer Catch Fire After Fierce Collision, Driver Burnt Alive; 5km Traffic Jam on Bharat Mata Expressway

jodhpur-road-accident
Jodhpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.