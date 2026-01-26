Rajasthan: Routes of three trains changed, rail traffic hit tomorrow due to Ahmedabad route block

Train (Patrika File Picture)
Jodhpur: Three trains of the Jodhpur division will be affected due to a proposed block on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam rail section of the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway on January 27. This may cause inconvenience to passengers.
Due to the work of starting the automatic signalling system between Sabarmati A Cabin and Sabarmati Junction, the Jodhpur-Dadar Express, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Pune Weekly Express, and Yesvantpur-Barmer Express trains will be operated on a changed route.
Jodhpur Division's Senior DCM Hitesh Yadav informed that a block is being taken on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam rail section. This block has been taken to start the automatic signalling system between Sabarmati A Cabin and Sabarmati Junction. In this regard, rail traffic will be affected on January 27.
1. Train number 14807 Jodhpur-Dadar Express will be operated on January 27 via the changed route via Khodiyar-Chandlodiya-Sabarmati A Cabin-Ahmedabad.
2. Train number 14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Express will depart from Yesvantpur on January 26. It will run via the changed route via Ahmedabad-Sabarmati A Cabin-Chandlodiya-Khodiyar.
3. Train number 11089 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Pune Weekly Express will be operated on January 27 via the changed route via Khodiyar-Chandlodiya-Sabarmati A Cabin.
