Vande Bharat Express: Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt train to run with more coaches

Vande Bharat Express. File photo – Patrika
Rajasthan Vande Bharat Train: The 8-coach Vande Bharat Express, currently operating between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, will soon run with 20 coaches. The Railway Board had dispatched a 20-coach Vande Bharat for Jodhpur, but the train was halted at Merta Road due to insufficient space in Jodhpur's washing line for the maintenance and upkeep of such a large number of coaches.
According to railway officials, the coaches will arrive in Jodhpur from Northern Railway. Meanwhile, the coaches of the currently running Vande Bharat will be sent to South India. This 20-coach train is expected to commence operations in the last week of this month, between March 25 and 31. It is noteworthy that the second Vande Bharat semi-high-speed express train from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt was inaugurated on September 25. The train commenced regular operations from September 27.
Rajasthan Patrika was the first to report on the operation of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat with 20 coaches, publishing a story on February 26 with the headline 'A Big Gift for Jodhpur: Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat to Now Run with 20 Coaches'.
Changes are also being made to the rake of the current 8-coach Vande Bharat Express. The rake currently in service is being replaced by rake number 50, which has been brought to Jodhpur, and the current rake will be sent to Ajmer. The rake swap is likely to take place from Wednesday.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Navratri fair, the railway has provided a temporary halt for the Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi and Bilaspur-Bikaner trains at Dongargarh station, in view of the additional passenger traffic for the Maa Bamleshwari temple. According to Divisional Railway Manager Anurag Tripathi, train number 20843, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, will arrive at Dongargarh station at 9:56 PM and depart at 9:58 PM from March 19 to 27.
Similarly, train number 20844, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur Express, will arrive at Dongargarh station at 5:40 AM and depart at 5:42 AM from March 19 to 27. Train number 20845, Bilaspur-Bikaner Express, will arrive at Dongargarh station at 9:56 PM and depart at 9:58 PM from March 19 to 27. Train number 20846, Bikaner-Bilaspur Express, will arrive at Dongargarh station at 5:40 AM and depart at 5:42 AM from March 19 to 27.
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