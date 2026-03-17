Vande Bharat Express: Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt train to run with more coaches

According to railway officials, the coaches will arrive in Jodhpur from Northern Railway. Meanwhile, the coaches of the currently running Vande Bharat will be sent to South India. This 20-coach train is expected to commence operations in the last week of this month, between March 25 and 31. It is noteworthy that the second Vande Bharat semi-high-speed express train from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt was inaugurated on September 25. The train commenced regular operations from September 27.