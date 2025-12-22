Rajasthan: Bone-chilling cold alert for December 23, 24 and 25

According to meteorologists' assessments, dense fog has now entered the northeastern regions of Rajasthan. The impact of snowfall in the Himalayan foothills and northern states, along with icy winds, has increased the cold in the state. For the next two to three days, dense fog and a cold wave are predicted in the plains of the northeastern parts of the state, leading to a period of severe cold with a drop in day and night temperatures. The weather in the western parts is expected to remain dry.