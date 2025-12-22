Rajasthan: Bone-chilling cold alert for December 23, 24 and 25

Severe cold alert in northeast Rajasthan, Patrika file photo
Jaipur: This December, nature's cycle seems to be reversed in Rajasthan. People in western Rajasthan are suffering from heat instead of severe cold. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of a cold wave and dense fog in the northeastern parts on December 23, 24, and 25.
The Thar desert region has experienced unusually warm days and nights. In nine districts of the state, including Jodhpur, the maximum temperature is recorded at or above 30 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Barmer has exceeded 33 degrees, which is exceptional for December. This December has been the warmest since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic era, in the western plains. The day and night temperatures in the western plains are recorded 5 to 8 degrees above normal.
According to the Meteorological Department, due to a change in the wind pattern influenced by a Western Disturbance from Monday, there is a possibility of dense fog and a cold wave in many areas, including the northeast, for the next two to three days.
Last night, there was a slight drop in the minimum temperature in six cities of the state, with night temperatures recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, recorded a night temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius. Pali recorded 8.0, Vanasthali 9.6, Pilani 9.0, Chittorgarh 9.2, Sirohi 8.9, and Vanasthali recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius.
Last night, the maximum temperature recorded in western Rajasthan was 32.4 in Jodhpur, 33.4 in Barmer, 30.5 in Jaisalmer, 33.0 in Bikaner, 29.4 in Chittorgarh, 30.4 in Phalodi, 31.1 in Nagaur, 30.8 in Jalore, and 30.8 degrees Celsius in Pali.
According to meteorologists' assessments, dense fog has now entered the northeastern regions of Rajasthan. The impact of snowfall in the Himalayan foothills and northern states, along with icy winds, has increased the cold in the state. For the next two to three days, dense fog and a cold wave are predicted in the plains of the northeastern parts of the state, leading to a period of severe cold with a drop in day and night temperatures. The weather in the western parts is expected to remain dry.
Last night, the minimum temperature recorded was 12.3 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 10.4 in Alwar, 12.0 in Sikar, 11.0 in Kota, 11.4 in Dabok, 14.3 in Anta Baran, 10.3 in Fatehpur, 12.2 in Karauli, 11.5 in Dausa, 13.9 in Pratapgarh, 12.2 in Jhunjhunu, 15.0 in Bikaner, 16.4 in Phalodi, 11.7 in Sri Ganganagar, 11.4 in Churu, and 11.0 degrees Celsius in Jalore.
|Year
|Maximum Temperature (°C)
|Date
|Minimum Temperature (°C)
|Date
|2024
|27.8
|04.12.2024
|06.7
|14.12.2024
|2023
|26.4
|26.12.2023
|03.3
|22.12.2023
|2022
|28.0
|11.12.2022
|06.6
|25.12.2022
|2021
|26.0
|22.12.2021
|04.5
|19.12.2021
|2020
|32.0
|04.12.2020
|04.6
|31.12.2020
|2019
|26.4
|04.12.2019
|01.0
|30.12.2019
|2018
|27.6
|01.12.2018
|05.0
|20.12.2018
|2017
|29.1
|01.12.2017
|07.0
|17.12.2017
|2016
|29.9
|09.12.2016
|08.5
|20.12.2016
|2015
|31.5
|06.12.2015
|04.2
|25.12.2015
|All-time Record
|32.0
|04.12.2008
|0.0
|13.12.1964
