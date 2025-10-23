Father severs accused rapist’s private parts in rage over daughter’s assault; shocking revelation about relationship between father and accused

The victim's father has lodged a complaint at the police station. The police have registered a case against Rambabu Yadav under the POCSO Act for rape. The child has also been admitted to a local health centre. The rape accused, Rambabu, is undergoing treatment at Gorakhpur Medical College. No complaint has been filed by him with the police yet. CO Salempur, Manoj Kumar, stated that the father, upon discovering the rape of his child, stabbed the accused in his private parts, causing him serious injury. Currently, a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act based on the father's complaint.