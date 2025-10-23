Father severs accused rapist’s private parts in rage over daughter’s assault; shocking revelation about relationship between father and accused

Photo Source: Social media – accused rapist’s private part chopped off
In Khukhundu, Deoria district, a father stabbed and severed the private parts of a man accused of raping his daughter. The accused, covered in blood, fell to the ground writhing in pain. Hearing the commotion, neighbours informed the police. The injured youth was admitted to a local hospital, but due to his critical condition, he was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College.
According to information, Rambabu, a resident of Maharajganj, earns a living through labour. His friend works as a dancer in an orchestra and has been living with Rambabu in the same rented room for the past several years, despite being married. Preliminary police investigation has revealed that the accused and the child's father have a homosexual relationship. On Tuesday night, Rambabu went to his friend's room. Seeing his innocent six-year-old daughter sleeping alone, he raped her.
Hearing the child's scream, her father entered the room and saw blood on his daughter's undergarments. He immediately understood the situation and, losing control, entered Rambabu's room and repeatedly stabbed him in his private parts, leaving him covered in blood. Rambabu fell to the ground writhing in pain. The investigation revealed that the accused of raping the child and her father have a homosexual relationship. For this reason, the child's mother does not live with her husband.
The victim's father has lodged a complaint at the police station. The police have registered a case against Rambabu Yadav under the POCSO Act for rape. The child has also been admitted to a local health centre. The rape accused, Rambabu, is undergoing treatment at Gorakhpur Medical College. No complaint has been filed by him with the police yet. CO Salempur, Manoj Kumar, stated that the father, upon discovering the rape of his child, stabbed the accused in his private parts, causing him serious injury. Currently, a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act based on the father's complaint.