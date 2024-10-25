scriptSoldier’s son shoots himself; father posted in Kashmir | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Soldier’s son shoots himself; father posted in Kashmir

A heart-wrenching incident took place in Deoria on Friday. A soldier’s son shot himself with his father’s licensed weapon at home.

DeoriaOct 25, 2024 / 03:54 pm

Patrika Desk

On Friday morning, a young man locked himself in a room in Mohra village of Madanpur police station area and shot himself with his father’s licensed weapon, resulting in his death. The reason behind the incident is not clear. The police have taken the weapon into custody and are investigating the matter.
According to family members, 22-year-old Ayush, also known as Chhotu, son of Army jawan Pankaj Singh, went to his room in the morning. After some time, a gunshot was heard, and family members rushed to the room, which was found locked from the inside. When the door was opened, Ayush’s blood-soaked body was found lying on the floor.

Son of Soldier Deployed in Jammu and Kashmir Shoots Himself

According to information, the incident took place with the licensed rifle of an Army jawan deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. The police have taken the rifle into custody. As soon as the news of the incident spread, a crowd gathered at the door. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear. The deceased was the younger of two brothers. His elder brother, Piyush, is studying outside. The mother, Anita Singh, was devastated, and her uncle, Chandradeep Singh, was consoling the family members. In-charge Inspector Gorakhnath Saroj said that the matter is being investigated.

News / UP News / Soldier’s son shoots himself; father posted in Kashmir

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

Special

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

in 3 hours

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

National News

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

2 hours ago

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

Bollywood

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

18 hours ago

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

in 37 minutes

Latest UP News

Train Coaches Derail in Meerut and Saharanpur

UP News

Train Coaches Derail in Meerut and Saharanpur

in 4 hours

Policeman dies in Kanpur after returning home from the gym, suffers a heart attack

UP News

Policeman dies in Kanpur after returning home from the gym, suffers a heart attack

2 hours ago

Blackmail: YouTuber Couple Films Objectionable Video of Pandit, Extorts ₹2.57 Lakh

UP News

Blackmail: YouTuber Couple Films Objectionable Video of Pandit, Extorts ₹2.57 Lakh

3 hours ago

Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested for Turtle Smuggling, 14 Turtles Recovered

UP News

Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested for Turtle Smuggling, 14 Turtles Recovered

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.