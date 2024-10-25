Soldier’s son shoots himself; father posted in Kashmir

According to family members, 22-year-old Ayush, also known as Chhotu, son of Army jawan Pankaj Singh, went to his room in the morning. After some time, a gunshot was heard, and family members rushed to the room, which was found locked from the inside. When the door was opened, Ayush’s blood-soaked body was found lying on the floor.

Son of Soldier Deployed in Jammu and Kashmir Shoots Himself According to information, the incident took place with the licensed rifle of an Army jawan deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. The police have taken the rifle into custody. As soon as the news of the incident spread, a crowd gathered at the door. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear. The deceased was the younger of two brothers. His elder brother, Piyush, is studying outside. The mother, Anita Singh, was devastated, and her uncle, Chandradeep Singh, was consoling the family members. In-charge Inspector Gorakhnath Saroj said that the matter is being investigated.