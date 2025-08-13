Children Rejoice: Four-Day Holiday Starting Tomorrow; Offices, Banks, Colleges Closed for Three Days

Four-Day School Holiday Starting Tomorrow Schools under the Farrukhabad Basic Education Council will have a four-day holiday starting tomorrow. This includes the holiday for Independence Day on 15 August. On 15 August, the national flag, Tiranga, will be hoisted in all schools. Independence Day, a national festival, will be celebrated across the country.
According to the holiday calendar released by the Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, schools will remain closed on 14, 15, and 16 August. As 17 August is a Sunday, there will also be a holiday that day. This results in a continuous four-day holiday. Other government offices, however, will be closed from 15 August and reopen on Monday, 18 August.
All basic schools in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, will close after completing today's teaching. Classes will resume on Monday. According to information received from the department, 14 August (Thursday) will be a holiday for Muharram. This order will apply to all schools controlled and recognised by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council. The country is celebrating its 79th Independence Day. India gained independence on 15 August 1947. On this day, the Tiranga will be hoisted in all Basic Education Council schools.
Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, will be observed on 16 August. On this day, all government offices, schools, colleges, and banks will remain closed. According to the bank union's holiday calendar, there will be no work on Friday, 15 August, and Saturday, 16 August. A holiday has been declared in all nationalised banks. Branches of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will also remain closed. Banking operations will resume on Monday, 18 August.