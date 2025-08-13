Children Rejoice: Four-Day Holiday Starting Tomorrow; Offices, Banks, Colleges Closed for Three Days

All basic schools in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, will close after completing today's teaching. Classes will resume on Monday. According to information received from the department, 14 August (Thursday) will be a holiday for Muharram. This order will apply to all schools controlled and recognised by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council. The country is celebrating its 79th Independence Day. India gained independence on 15 August 1947. On this day, the Tiranga will be hoisted in all Basic Education Council schools.