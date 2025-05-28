scriptMonsoon Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for June | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Monsoon Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for June

Heavy Rainfall Alert June 2025: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) offered reassuring news on Tuesday regarding the monsoon’s early arrival in the country. The department’s forecast predicts significantly above-normal rainfall in June.

FarrukhabadMay 28, 2025 / 09:00 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update

Weather Update (Representative Image- IANS)

Normally, 160.6 millimetres of rainfall is recorded in June, but this time, significantly more is expected. This is good news for both farmers and the general public, especially after the severe heat.

Reduced Chances of Heatwave, Relief Expected

Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, stated that typically three to four days of heatwave conditions are experienced in June, but this year, the chances are significantly lower. This is a major relief for areas frequently affected by intense heat and heatwaves in June.

Good Rainfall Expected in Monsoon Core Zone

M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, informed that this monsoon season is expected to see above-normal rainfall (more than 106% of the long-term average of 87 centimetres) in the monsoon core zone. The monsoon core zone includes Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and surrounding areas. This region receives the most rainfall during the southwest monsoon, and its agriculture is heavily dependent on it. This forecast is particularly encouraging for farmers in these states.

Normal Rainfall in Northwest, Below Normal in Northeast Predicted

However, rainfall conditions are not expected to be uniform across the country. According to the IMD, northwest India is likely to experience normal rainfall, while northeast states may record below-normal rainfall.

Abundant Rainfall Expected in UP During Monsoon

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is expected to receive abundant rainfall during this monsoon season. According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, western UP will experience particularly heavy rainfall. Furthermore, cloud cover and rainfall in June will mitigate the effects of heat, with fewer days experiencing heatwave conditions than usual.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for Uttarakhand Hill Districts

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for the hill districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Light rain is expected in the plains. Additionally, winds of up to 40 km per hour are anticipated across the state.

