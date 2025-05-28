Monsoon Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for June

Good Rainfall Expected in Monsoon Core Zone M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, informed that this monsoon season is expected to see above-normal rainfall (more than 106% of the long-term average of 87 centimetres) in the monsoon core zone. The monsoon core zone includes Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and surrounding areas. This region receives the most rainfall during the southwest monsoon, and its agriculture is heavily dependent on it. This forecast is particularly encouraging for farmers in these states.

Normal Rainfall in Northwest, Below Normal in Northeast Predicted However, rainfall conditions are not expected to be uniform across the country. According to the IMD, northwest India is likely to experience normal rainfall, while northeast states may record below-normal rainfall.

Abundant Rainfall Expected in UP During Monsoon Uttar Pradesh (UP) is expected to receive abundant rainfall during this monsoon season. According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, western UP will experience particularly heavy rainfall. Furthermore, cloud cover and rainfall in June will mitigate the effects of heat, with fewer days experiencing heatwave conditions than usual.