Farmers' Violent Protest in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh District: MLA Injured, 14 Vehicles Torched; Internet Remains Suspended

Anticipating the incident, internet services were suspended from 8 PM on Tuesday. A large police force was deployed in the town from the morning, and the markets remained completely shut. A significant number of people from farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana also arrived, multiplying the crowd. To control the situation, additional police forces had to be called in from other districts by evening. Thousands of farmers remained inside and outside the factory premises until late Wednesday night. The administration was engaged in bringing the situation under control. The area continues to experience a tense atmosphere since this morning. The administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace.