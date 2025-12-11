Farmers' Violent Protest in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh District: MLA Injured, 14 Vehicles Torched; Internet Remains Suspended

Farmers protest against the ethanol factory. Photo: Patrika.
A tense situation continues to prevail in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district due to ongoing protests against an ethanol factory. Farmers have been gathering near the protest site at a gurudwara since Thursday morning, raising fears of escalating tension.
The administration has extended the internet shutdown in the Tibbi area of the district for today. Meanwhile, the police administration is closely monitoring the situation, with a heavy police presence at every corner.
Earlier on Wednesday, the situation in the Tibbi area became uncontrollable due to protests against the ethanol plant. The protest, which had been ongoing for the past 15 months against the under-construction ethanol factory in Chak Five R.K. near Rathikheda village, turned violent after a Mahapanchayat (a large village council meeting). Thousands of people broke through barricades, entered the factory premises, and demolished walls. After vandalism at several places, approximately 14 vehicles were set on fire.
To control the crowd, the police resorted to tear gas and mild force. In response, protesters threw stones and bricks. Around three dozen people were injured in the clashes, including two dozen police personnel and about 12 agitators. Three policemen were referred to other hospitals in serious condition. Despite this, the crowd became more agitated rather than backing down.
MLA Abhimanyu Poonia was also injured after sustaining a head injury and was admitted to the Government District Hospital in Hanumangarh. A large number of agitators remained inside and outside the premises until late evening, maintaining a tense situation.
A large number of farmers' organisations, women, youth, and farmer unions participated in the Mahapanchayat held outside the SDM office on Wednesday morning. Farmer leaders demanded that the construction work be stopped immediately and that the plant not be expanded until an agreement with the farmers was reached. The farmers warned that if no response was received by 2 PM, they would march towards the factory. Upon not receiving any concrete written assurance from the administration, the crowd suddenly became enraged and broke through the barricades to enter the factory premises.
After entering the factory premises, the crowd demolished walls using tractors. They set fire to office-like structures and piles of machinery. Vehicles parked outside were also vandalised. Protesters hurled stones at the police within the security cordon. After issuing warnings, the police fired tear gas shells, but the thousands of agitators did not retreat.
Injured individuals were brought to the community health centre in the town throughout the day. According to the medical officer, out of the 36 injured, 24 are police personnel and 12 are protesters. Several policemen sustained serious injuries to their heads and shoulders. MLA Abhimanyu Poonia was referred to Hanumangarh.
Anticipating the incident, internet services were suspended from 8 PM on Tuesday. A large police force was deployed in the town from the morning, and the markets remained completely shut. A significant number of people from farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana also arrived, multiplying the crowd. To control the situation, additional police forces had to be called in from other districts by evening. Thousands of farmers remained inside and outside the factory premises until late Wednesday night. The administration was engaged in bringing the situation under control. The area continues to experience a tense atmosphere since this morning. The administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace.
Big NewsView All
Hanumangarh
Rajasthan
Trending