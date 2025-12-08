8 December 2025,

Monday

Hanumangarh

Hanumangarh Road Accident: Three killed, including a female teacher, in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan

Three people, including a female teacher, died in a horrific road accident that occurred on Monday morning in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

Hanumangarh

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Bus accident in Hanumangarh

Road Accident (Image: Patrika)

Hanumangarh. Three people, including a female teacher, died in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Monday morning. 11 people were injured in the accident. The accident occurred on Sangaria Road near the village of Manaksar, where a bus lost control and overturned while trying to avoid a motorcycle.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot. The injured have been sent to the trauma centre of the district hospital. The District Collector and SP of Hanumangarh visited the spot and gathered information. The police are investigating the entire incident. Meanwhile, the bus was removed from the road with the help of a crane, and traffic was restored.



Two Youths on Motorcycle Crushed Under the Bus

According to the police, the Vishwakarma Travels bus was going from Hanumangarh to Dabwali in the morning. While trying to avoid a motorcycle, the bus hit a roadside board and overturned. A woman travelling in the bus died on the spot in the accident. Meanwhile, two youths on a motorcycle, who were crushed under the bus, also died on the spot. 11 people were injured in the accident, and they are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.



These Lost Their Lives

In the accident, Lakhwinder Singh (son of Mangu Singh), aged 40, a resident of Nagrana; Bagga Singh (son of Jagsir Singh), aged 28, a resident of Nagrana; and Kamaldeep Kaur (daughter of Balwant Singh), aged 35, a resident of Nai Abadi, Hanumangarh Town, died. Kamaldeep was a physical education teacher at a government school. She used to go to duty by bus daily.

These Were Injured

1. Anwar Ali (son of Aslam), aged 45, resident of Rampur, UP, currently a tenant in front of the fort, Hanumangarh Town.
2. Jagjit Singh (son of Mahendra Singh), aged 42, resident of Hanumangarh Junction.
3. Ramdevi (wife of Krishnalal Kumhar), aged 62, resident of Ward No. 9, Sri Karanpur, District Sri Ganganagar.
4. Surendra Kumar (son of Satyanarayan Chhimpa), aged 45, resident of Ward No. 60, Suresia, Hanumangarh Junction.
5. Sukhcharan Singh (son of Dalbara Singh), caste Ramdasia, aged 29, resident of Ward No. 60, Suresia.
6. Makhan Lal (son of Bhomaram Jat), aged 45, resident of Ward No. 58, Suresia.
7. Ajay Kumar (son of Rampratap Bawari), aged 24, resident of Ward No. 17, Ellenabad, Haryana.
8. Mahendra Singh (son of Nihal Singh Ramdasia), aged 70, resident of Jhandawali.
9. Anand Pandey (son of Bhavani Das Pandey), aged 40, resident of Hudco Colony, Hanumangarh Junction.
10. Kaluram (son of Pantram Nayak), aged 47, resident of Kanwali, Rawatsar.
11. Pushpa (wife of Sanjeev Kumar Kumhar), aged 40, resident of Ward No. 23, Karnpur, District Sri Ganganagar.

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 12:52 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Hanumangarh / Hanumangarh Road Accident: Three killed, including a female teacher, in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan

