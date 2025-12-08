Hanumangarh Road Accident: Three killed, including a female teacher, in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan

According to the police, the Vishwakarma Travels bus was going from Hanumangarh to Dabwali in the morning. While trying to avoid a motorcycle, the bus hit a roadside board and overturned. A woman travelling in the bus died on the spot in the accident. Meanwhile, two youths on a motorcycle, who were crushed under the bus, also died on the spot. 11 people were injured in the accident, and they are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.