8 दिसंबर 2025

सोमवार

Chittorgarh

Four Dead, Seven Injured in Rajasthan Road Accident as Rescuers Hit by Speeding Cars

Chittorgarh Accident: A tragic accident occurred on the Kota-Chittorgarh highway near Begun subdivision on Sunday night. Four people were killed when speeding cars ran over people who had arrived to help in an accident.

Chittorgarh

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Chittorgarh: A tragic accident occurred on the Kota-Chittorgarh highway near Begun subdivision on Sunday night. Four people were killed and seven injured when speeding cars ran over people who had rushed to help after an accident. The injured were referred to Chittorgarh, Kota, and Udaipur after receiving first aid in Begun and Katunda.

How the Accident Happened

According to the police, a car coming from the wrong direction at night hit a couple riding a motorcycle near Mandana. After the collision, the motorcyclists Shambhulal and his wife Kali Bai fell on the road. People from a nearby dhaba rushed to their aid.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car that caused the collision fled the scene with the vehicle. A short while later, another car coming from behind ran over the helpers present on the road. Amidst this chaos, another car stopped to check on the injured, and it was hit hard by another car from behind. After the collision, the car overturned, and the car that hit from behind collided with the divider and stopped.

These People Died in the Accident

Station House Officer Shivlal Meena stated that two people died on the spot in the accident, while two succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Among those who died on the spot were Hemraj Gurjar (35), son of Kishanlal, a resident of Mandana, and Rajesh Meena (29), son of Bhanwar Lal Meena, a resident of Dhanmandi, Bundi. Forulal Gurjar (33), son of Bagaji Gurjar, a resident of Gulinda, Begun, and Sonu Gurjar (40), son of Chandra Gurjar, a resident of Moi, Mandalgarh district, Bhilwara, died during treatment. Post-mortem examinations of all the deceased were conducted at the mortuary of Begun Sub-District Hospital.

These People Were Injured

Seven people were seriously injured in the accident. These include Surajmal Bheel (32), a resident of Bassi Fatehpur; Shambhulal and Kali Bai, residents of Badi Ka Kheda (Begun); and Kanishk (21), Antaram Das (25), Raunak (22), and Devesh (20), all residents of Kota.

