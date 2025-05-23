Applications for Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme to Open Soon: Special Train Features Planned

According to sources, the pilgrimage will begin before July this year due to an expected increase in the number of pilgrims. An earlier start will facilitate the achievement of the target by the end of the financial year. Instructions have also been issued regarding the cleanliness, decoration, and clear signage at pilgrimage sites for trains used in the pilgrimage. This aims to provide pilgrims with better information about their destinations and promote Rajasthan tourism.

Pilgrimage Destinations This year’s pilgrimage will include prominent sites such as Trimbakeshwar, Dasmeshwar, Goa, and Agra. Under the 2025-2026 pilgrimage scheme, 6,000 senior citizens will travel to various pilgrimage sites by air, and 50,000 will travel by AC train. The trains will have special designs.

Each train compartment will feature images of various Rajasthan temples, forts, tourist sites, and sanctuaries. Folk dances, festivals, folk art, and glimpses of Teej festivals will be depicted across 14 compartments. Designs with different themes are being prepared.