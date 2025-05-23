scriptApplications for Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme to Open Soon: Special Train Features Planned | Latest News | Patrika News
Applications for Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme to Open Soon: Special Train Features Planned

Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme: Preparations have begun for the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme by the Rajasthan Devasthan Department. This year, every train compartment will showcase glimpses of the state’s heritage.

ChittorgarhMay 23, 2025 / 12:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Senior Citizen Pilgrimage: Chittorgarh: Preparations have begun for the Department of Devasthan’s senior citizen pilgrimage scheme for the year 2025-2026. The application process will commence next month. Simultaneously, the department is updating the application portal; this work will be completed within ten days.
According to sources, the pilgrimage will begin before July this year due to an expected increase in the number of pilgrims. An earlier start will facilitate the achievement of the target by the end of the financial year. Instructions have also been issued regarding the cleanliness, decoration, and clear signage at pilgrimage sites for trains used in the pilgrimage. This aims to provide pilgrims with better information about their destinations and promote Rajasthan tourism.

Pilgrimage Destinations

This year’s pilgrimage will include prominent sites such as Trimbakeshwar, Dasmeshwar, Goa, and Agra. Under the 2025-2026 pilgrimage scheme, 6,000 senior citizens will travel to various pilgrimage sites by air, and 50,000 will travel by AC train. The trains will have special designs.
Each train compartment will feature images of various Rajasthan temples, forts, tourist sites, and sanctuaries. Folk dances, festivals, folk art, and glimpses of Teej festivals will be depicted across 14 compartments. Designs with different themes are being prepared.

Application Commencement

In previous years, many elderly individuals were not interested in visiting certain locations. Therefore, this year, the churches of Goa have been included. The application process will begin next month. 50,000 senior citizens will undertake the pilgrimage by AC train. Complete ease and comfort will be ensured during the journey. For the first time, all senior citizens will travel by such a train. The train’s decoration will also be noteworthy.

