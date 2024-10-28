The beauty of Padmini, the story of broken toilets and filth

The world-famous Chittorgarh Fort is facing criticism due to such mismanagement. The tourists were so frustrated that they left the show early and boarded the train. Collector appealed The train arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday morning. Before taking the tourists to the monuments, the management met with the Jaisalmer Collector and appealed to improve the condition of the toilets and other facilities at the monuments.

Crores spent on annual maintenance According to sources, crores of rupees are spent on the annual maintenance of the fort. Despite this, the tourists faced such an experience, which raised questions about the maintenance of the fort. Basic facilities like cleanliness, tourist safety, and parking are essential at the monuments.

Disorder in Padmini Palace and Kumbha Palace of the Fort Broken toilets, filth, lack of water

Cobwebs and stench in toilets and other places

No arrangement for clean drinking water for guests The tourists faced a lot of difficulties due to the mismanagement at Chittorgarh Fort. A letter will be written to the Collector to improve the situation. Meanwhile, the management appealed to the Jaisalmer Collector to improve the basic facilities at the monuments.

Bhagat Singh

O&E Manager

Palace on Wheels