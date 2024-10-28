scriptThe beauty of Padmini, the story of broken toilets and filth | Latest News | Patrika News
The beauty of Padmini, the story of broken toilets and filth

“Palace on Wheels” tourists who arrived in Chittorgarh Fort were disappointed to see the poor condition of Padmini Palace and Kumbha Palace. Broken toilets, filth, and stench frustrated the tourists. The management of Palace on Wheels has written a letter to the Chittorgarh Collector to complain about the situation.

ChittorgarhOct 28, 2024 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan’s pride, “Palace on Wheels” tourists who came to visit Rajasthan were extremely disappointed to see the poor condition of Chittorgarh Fort during the light and sound show. The broken toilets, filth, and stench in Padmini Palace and Kumbha Palace frustrated the tourists.
The world-famous Chittorgarh Fort is facing criticism due to such mismanagement. The tourists were so frustrated that they left the show early and boarded the train.

Collector appealed

The train arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday morning. Before taking the tourists to the monuments, the management met with the Jaisalmer Collector and appealed to improve the condition of the toilets and other facilities at the monuments.

Crores spent on annual maintenance

According to sources, crores of rupees are spent on the annual maintenance of the fort. Despite this, the tourists faced such an experience, which raised questions about the maintenance of the fort. Basic facilities like cleanliness, tourist safety, and parking are essential at the monuments.

Disorder in Padmini Palace and Kumbha Palace of the Fort

Broken toilets, filth, lack of water
Cobwebs and stench in toilets and other places
No arrangement for clean drinking water for guests

The tourists faced a lot of difficulties due to the mismanagement at Chittorgarh Fort. A letter will be written to the Collector to improve the situation. Meanwhile, the management appealed to the Jaisalmer Collector to improve the basic facilities at the monuments.
Bhagat Singh
O&E Manager
Palace on Wheels

