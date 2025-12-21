21 December 2025,

Sunday

Lifestyle News

Yoga Poses For Brain: Boost Focus, Memory, and Concentration with These 7 Asanas

In today's fast-paced life, maintaining focus and remembering information can often feel challenging. Prolonged screen time, constant notifications, lack of sleep, and mental stress directly impact brain function.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Yoga for exam stress and focus, Yoga poses to calm mind and improve memory, Morning yoga for focus and alertness,

Best yoga asanas for brain power (Image: Gemini@AI)

Yoga Poses For Brain: In today's fast-paced life, maintaining focus and sharpening memory is a challenge. Constant screen time, stress, and lack of sleep affect brain function. Yoga is a natural and effective way to calm the mind, increase blood circulation, and balance the nervous system. These 7 simple and effective yoga poses will help improve your focus and memory, and enhance mental clarity.

Yoga For Concentration: Why Do Concentration and Memory Decline?

The primary reasons for reduced concentration are mental fatigue and constant multitasking. Stress and anxiety also affect memory by reducing oxygen supply to the brain.

How Does Yoga Sharpen the Brain?

Yoga works for both the body and the mind. It enhances alertness by increasing blood flow, calms the nervous system through controlled breathing, and reduces mental chatter. Regular yoga practice trains the brain to stay in the present moment and focus better.

Brain Power Increasing Yoga: 7 Effective Yoga Poses

Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Lift your hips with your head down. This increases blood flow to the brain and reduces mental fatigue.

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Stand and breathe slowly, maintaining body balance. This improves mental balance and focus.

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

Stand on one leg and concentrate. This improves balance and enhances mental control.

Child's Pose (Balasana)

Bend forward and relax. This calms the nervous system and strengthens memory.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Sit straight and bend forward. This promotes mental peace and improves blood circulation.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Lie on your stomach and lift your chest. This increases oxygen supply and clears the mind.

Easy Pose (Sukhasana / Cross-Legged Meditation)

Breathe slowly and concentrate. This enhances meditation and memory.

How to Practice?

  • At least 5 days a week
  • 15–20 minutes is sufficient
  • Morning practice increases alertness; evening practice brings mental peace
  • Who can practice?
  • Students, office workers, and those experiencing mental fatigue
  • All poses can be easily performed by beginners

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 04:25 pm

English News / Lifestyle News / Yoga Poses For Brain: Boost Focus, Memory, and Concentration with These 7 Asanas

