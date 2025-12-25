25 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Lifestyle News

Christmas 2025: From Waiting for Santa to Special Feasts, Discover Christmas Traditions Around the World

Not just in India, but different countries around the world have their own unique ways of celebrating Christmas. Somewhere Santa Claus is eagerly awaited, while elsewhere, a special feast with family is the centrepiece of this festival.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

Christmas Holiday Traditions, Christmas Tree and Santa Traditions, Christmas 2025 Special,

Christmas Celebrations Outside India (Image: Freepik )

Christmas is not just a festival, but a celebration of joy, hope, and shared moments. The ways it is celebrated in different countries around the world are equally special and colourful. While some children eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus, others enjoy traditional feasts with family and friends. In 2025 too, the excitement of Christmas will be seen across the globe with diverse customs, decorations, and flavours, truly making it a global celebration.

India

In India, the Christmas atmosphere begins to build from the start of December. Homes and churches are adorned with colourful lights. Christmas trees are decorated with stars, bells, and ornamental balls. Special prayers are held in churches at midnight, after which people exchange cakes and sweets.

America and Europe

For children in America and many European countries, Christmas means Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, children hang stockings in the hope that Santa will bring them gifts. Families gather to enjoy traditional dishes like roast turkey, pudding, and pie.

UK

The UK has a special tradition of carol singing. People are seen singing Christmas carols outside churches and on the streets. On Christmas Day, the entire family sits together for dinner, with Christmas pudding being a particular highlight.

Australia

While Christmas arrives during the winter season in many parts of the world, in Australia, it is a summer festival. Here, people celebrate Christmas with barbecues, picnics, and outdoor parties on the beach.

Philippines

In the Philippines, Christmas celebrations begin as early as September. It is considered the longest Christmas season in the world. Church prayers, lanterns, and traditional songs make this festival special.

The True Spirit of Christmas

Even though traditions may vary, the true spirit of Christmas remains the same everywhere: spreading love, spending time with family, and helping those in need. This is why Christmas becomes not just a festival, but a celebration of humanity and hope.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

25 Dec 2025 12:25 pm

English News / Lifestyle News / Christmas 2025: From Waiting for Santa to Special Feasts, Discover Christmas Traditions Around the World

Big News

View All

Lifestyle News

Trending

Health

Winter Destinations: Top 5 Snowfall Spots in India for Your December Getaway

winter vacation destinations in india, auli snowfall time, gulmarg snowfall time.
Lifestyle News

Yoga Poses For Brain: Boost Focus, Memory, and Concentration with These 7 Asanas

Yoga for exam stress and focus, Yoga poses to calm mind and improve memory, Morning yoga for focus and alertness,
Lifestyle News

Time-Saving 45-Minute Full-Body Workout for Busy People

45-minute exercise routine, Effective home workouts, Full-body calorie burn exercises,
Health

Cameron Green: From Range Rover to luxury mansion, inside the IPL star’s lavish lifestyle

Cameron Green net worthm, Cameron green ipl, Cameron green ipl auction 2026
Cricket News

Spinach Side Effect: Eating Spinach Daily Can Be Harmful, Know Its Disadvantages in Winter

Spinach Side Effects, पालक खाने के नुकसान, रोज पालक खाने के नुकसान, Spinach Side Effect in Winter, पालक साइड इफेक्ट,
Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.