Lifestyle News

Winter Destinations: Top 5 Snowfall Spots in India for Your December Getaway

Want to truly enjoy snowfall in December? Know about 5 best snowfall destinations in India where you can plan your winter vacation and enjoy paradise-like valleys.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

winter vacation destinations in india, auli snowfall time, gulmarg snowfall time.

Winter Destintion (Image: Freepik)

As December arrives in India, the hilly regions of the North and Northeast transform into a paradise. If you wish to make your winter holidays memorable this year and experience the true joy of 'snowfall', we are providing information about the best destinations in India here. Whether it's skiing for adventure lovers or serene valleys for those seeking peace, these places offer everything you can imagine.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Auli is known as the 'Skiing Capital' of India. As December arrives, its slopes get completely covered with snow. This place is situated at an altitude of 8,000 feet, surrounded by dense oak forests and towering peaks like Nanda Devi. Here, you can enjoy Asia's longest cable car, offering stunning views of the snow-capped peaks.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali experiences continuous snowfall in the month of December, transforming Old Manali and Solang Valley into scenes straight out of a movie. You can enjoy adventure sports like skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobile rides here. Additionally, the sight of snow-covered apple orchards and the Beas River is incredibly beautiful.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Gulmarg in Kashmir resembles a magical world in December. Its 'Gondola Ride' is one of the world's highest cable car rides, taking tourists up to an altitude of 14,000 feet. Heavy snowfall and the blanket of white snow on pine trees give Gulmarg an 'Alpine fantasy' look.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

For experiencing snowfall in Northeast India, there's nothing better than Tawang. Situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet, this town is famous for its historic 17th-century Tawang Monastery, which is the second-largest monastery in Asia. During December, the weather is extremely cold, and it also snows. The 'Sela Pass' covered in falling snow and the frozen lakes here offer a thrilling experience to tourists.

Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir

If you wish to visit a peaceful snowfall destination away from the crowds, Pahalgam is the perfect place for you. Nestled in the Liddar Valley, this town becomes serene and incredibly beautiful in the month of December. Its Aru Valley and Betaab Valley are also very picturesque. The true beauty of Pahalgam lies in its simple and stress-free environment. When everything slows down, you can truly enjoy the winter here.

Lifestyle News

