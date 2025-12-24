Winter Destinations: Top 5 Snowfall Spots in India for Your December Getaway

If you wish to visit a peaceful snowfall destination away from the crowds, Pahalgam is the perfect place for you. Nestled in the Liddar Valley, this town becomes serene and incredibly beautiful in the month of December. Its Aru Valley and Betaab Valley are also very picturesque. The true beauty of Pahalgam lies in its simple and stress-free environment. When everything slows down, you can truly enjoy the winter here.